Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Pawan Singh In Anjali Raghav Case

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Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has once again landed in trouble. The Haryana Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav, who accused him of touching her inappropriately during an event. The commission has issued a notice to Pawan Singh and asked him to appear before its office in Faridabad on April 2.

What Has Happened?

According to reports, in August 2025, actress Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh attended a promotional event together. During the event, Pawan Singh was seen touching Anjali’s waist on stage without her permission, which made her uncomfortable. The incident led to heavy trolling of the actor on social media.

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Anjali later shared a video about the matter and expressed her anger. She also spoke about distancing herself from the industry. As the controversy grew, Pawan Singh publicly apologised for his actions. After his apology, Anjali said she had forgiven him.

‘I Accepted His Apology’: Anjali

Speaking to ABP News, Anjali said, “After Pawan Singh apologised, I had ended the matter and accepted his apology. But his PR team has been doing dirty PR. One of his directors even wrote that I had taken the matter lightly. I was also asked to delete the video I had posted about the incident. Fan pages of Pawan Singh shared offensive posts about me and tried to damage my image.”

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About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular stars in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, he has often been in the news due to controversies related to his personal life. He is currently involved in a dispute with his wife, Jyoti Singh, with both accusing each other publicly.