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HomeEntertainmentHaryana Women’s Commission Summons Pawan Singh In Anjali Raghav Case

Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Pawan Singh In Anjali Raghav Case

Pawan Singh is facing fresh trouble after the Haryana State Commission for Women summoned him to appear on April 2 in connection with a complaint filed by Anjali Raghav.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has once again landed in trouble. The Haryana Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav, who accused him of touching her inappropriately during an event. The commission has issued a notice to Pawan Singh and asked him to appear before its office in Faridabad on April 2.

What Has Happened?

According to reports, in August 2025, actress Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh attended a promotional event together. During the event, Pawan Singh was seen touching Anjali’s waist on stage without her permission, which made her uncomfortable. The incident led to heavy trolling of the actor on social media.

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Anjali later shared a video about the matter and expressed her anger. She also spoke about distancing herself from the industry. As the controversy grew, Pawan Singh publicly apologised for his actions. After his apology, Anjali said she had forgiven him.

‘I Accepted His Apology’: Anjali

Speaking to ABP News, Anjali said, “After Pawan Singh apologised, I had ended the matter and accepted his apology. But his PR team has been doing dirty PR. One of his directors even wrote that I had taken the matter lightly. I was also asked to delete the video I had posted about the incident. Fan pages of Pawan Singh shared offensive posts about me and tried to damage my image.”

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About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular stars in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, he has often been in the news due to controversies related to his personal life. He is currently involved in a dispute with his wife, Jyoti Singh, with both accusing each other publicly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pawan Singh accused of by actress Anjali Raghav?

Anjali Raghav accused Pawan Singh of inappropriately touching her waist during a promotional event without her permission. This incident reportedly made her uncomfortable.

What action has the Haryana Women's Commission taken?

The Haryana Women's Commission has taken cognizance of Anjali Raghav's complaint and issued a notice to Pawan Singh. He has been asked to appear before their office in Faridabad on April 2.

Did Pawan Singh apologize for his actions?

Yes, Pawan Singh publicly apologized for his actions after the controversy grew. Anjali Raghav stated that she accepted his apology.

What did Anjali Raghav say after accepting Pawan Singh's apology?

Anjali Raghav mentioned that after his apology, she ended the matter. However, she claims his PR team engaged in 'dirty PR' and tried to damage her image.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Pawan Singh Breaking News ABP Live Anjali Raghav
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