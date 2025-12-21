Looking Back 2025: The Most Shocking Movie Flops That Took The Industry By Surprise

As the curtain falls on 2025, the year serves as a sharp reminder that star power, big budgets, and franchise value do not always guarantee box-office success. While several films entered theatres with massive expectations, some ended up delivering the biggest shocks of the year, failing to connect with audiences despite hype, scale, or pedigree. Looking back at 2025, these cinematic disappointments reveal how changing viewer preferences, weak storytelling, and misplaced creative choices can derail even the most promising projects.

Here’s a closer look at the biggest film flops of 2025 that caught audiences and industry insiders completely off guard.

1. Sikandar

The much-anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss was expected to dominate the box office. Released during the lucrative Eid window, Sikandar carried enormous expectations. However, its underwhelming storyline failed to strike a chord with viewers. Despite earning around Rs 180 crore, the film could not recover its hefty production cost of over Rs 200 crore, resulting in a disappointing theatrical outcome.

2. Baaghi 4

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise, starring Tiger Shroff alongside Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu, failed to revive the series’ fading momentum. Critics and audiences alike criticised the film for excessive violence and a weak screenplay. With worldwide earnings of just Rs 66 crore, the actioner ended its run as a major box-office bomb.

3. War 2

With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headlining one of the most expensive films of the year, War 2 was positioned as a blockbuster spectacle. Instead, it turned into one of 2025’s biggest box-office disappointments. Against an estimated Rs 400 crore budget, the film managed only Rs 236 crore in domestic collections, failing to recover its production costs and earning the unfortunate tag of a commercial disaster.

4. Masti 4

Once known for its comic appeal, the Masti franchise struggled to stay relevant in 2025. Mastiii 4 opened to poor reviews, with many pointing to its dated humour and lacklustre writing. The film earned only Rs 11.52 crore net in India and failed to recover its production cost, officially marking it as a box-office dud.

5. Tron: Ares

One of the most expensive Hollywood failures of the year, Tron: Ares grossed about Rs 1180 crore worldwide against a staggering Rs 183 crore budget. Critics noted that the film prioritised visual spectacle over storytelling. By drifting away from the cult appeal of earlier Tron films, it struggled to connect with both long-time fans and new audiences.

6. Emergency

After multiple delays and high expectations, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency failed to translate buzz into box-office success. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, the film managed a lifetime collection of only Rs 22 crore. Despite its ambitious subject, the political drama could not recover even half of its production cost.

7. One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, presented a rare box-office paradox. While the film received strong critical acclaim and praise for its artistic merit, it failed commercially. Losing over Rs 1 crore, it became one of 2025’s most notable examples of a critical success that could not translate into financial returns.

8. The Bengal Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files generated significant discussion due to its subject matter. However, controversy alone could not sustain audience interest. With earnings of Rs 16 crore against a Rs 50-crore budget, the film struggled due to mixed reviews and regional release challenges, resulting in an unsuccessful theatrical run.

9. Deva

Despite strong pre-release attention around its lead actor, Deva failed to sustain audience interest. A predictable storyline, lukewarm promotional material, and mixed word-of-mouth kept footfalls low, resulting in an underwhelming box-office performance.

10. Meghan 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 entered 2025’s crowded summer lineup with strong brand recall and the backing of Blumhouse. Yet, by shifting away from the sharp horror elements that made the first film a cult favourite, the sequel struggled to retain its core audience. The move toward an action-heavy narrative proved risky, ultimately weakening its box-office performance.