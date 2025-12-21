Looking Back 2025: From Vicky-Katrina To Kiara-Sidharth, Stars Who Became Parents

As 2025 draws to a close, it stands out as a deeply personal and joyful year for many celebrities across film, sports, and music. Several well-known couples embraced one of life’s most transformative milestones, parenthood. From Bollywood and television stars to global icons, these public figures welcomed their first child and shared heartfelt announcements that resonated with fans worldwide. Here’s a look back at the celebrities who became parents in 2025 and the special moments they shared along the way.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy on November 7. Announcing the news on social media, the couple wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. November 7, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues alike.

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On July 15, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra revealed they had been blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Saraayah. Sharing their happiness, they wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became parents to a baby boy on October 19. Their emotional post read, “And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their daughter, Evaarah Vipula Rahul, on March 24, 2025. The couple chose KL Rahul’s birthday in April to share the first pictures of their newborn, making the announcement even more special.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Rao (@rajkumarraofficial)

On November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa marked their wedding anniversary by announcing the birth of their daughter. Sharing their joy, they wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl.”

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their daughter Sipara on October 5. Along with a touching photo, they wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart, Sipaara Khan.”

Malvika Raaj And Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, known for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Pranav Bagga welcomed their baby girl on August 23, 2025. The couple revealed her name as Mahara while sharing adorable family photos.

Sheena Bajaj And Rohit Purohit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sheena (@imsheenabajaj)

Television stars Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit became parents on September 15. They welcomed a baby boy and named him Aarush Bajaj Purohit.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embraced parenthood for the first time on September 10, announcing the arrival of their baby boy through social media.

Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their son, Fatehsinh Khan, in April 2025, adding a new chapter to their family life.

Navraj Hans And Ajit Kaur Mehndi

After 12 years of marriage, singer Navraj Hans and Ajit Kaur Mehndi welcomed their daughter Resham Navraj Hans in August 2025.

Lily Collins And Charlie McDowell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell became parents to a baby girl, Tove Jane McDowell, in early 2025 through surrogacy.

Henry Cavill And Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child, a baby girl, around January 2025. The couple initially kept the birth private, later confirming the news while sharing rare family moments during filming in Australia.

Jesse McCartney And Katie Peterson

Singer Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson welcomed their son Archer James McCartney on May 7, 2025. Born prematurely, Archer spent 70 days in the NICU before returning home healthy later in the year.

Debby Ryan And Josh Dun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debby Ryan (@debbyryan)

Actor Debby Ryan and musician Josh Dun became parents to a daughter named Felix Winter in December 2025, after announcing the pregnancy in September.

Akhil Sachdeva And Tanya Gulla

Singer Akhil Sachdeva and Tanya Gulla, who married in March 2024, welcomed their baby girl on November 6, marking a joyful milestone for the couple.

As 2025 comes to an end, these stories of new beginnings remind us that beyond red carpets and spotlight moments, some of the most meaningful chapters unfold quietly, at home, with family, and with a newborn in their arms.