BTS Boycotts 2027 Grammys Over New 'Asian Pop' Category, Says Music Should Be Beyond Language

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards consideration.

Decision follows Academy's new category, 'Asian Pop'.

BTS seeks universal music recognition, not regional categories.

Critics argue the new category separates global artists.

While many fans expected BTS' latest album, Arirang, to earn Grammy nominations, the group has instead chosen to step away from the race. BTS announced that it will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2027, following the Recording Academy's introduction of the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The decision has sparked widespread debate among fans and industry observers. Despite enjoying one of the biggest years of its career, the global K-pop sensation says it wants its music to be recognised for what it is, rather than being defined by language or regional identity.

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BTS Confirms It Will Not Enter The 2027 Grammy Awards

On Wednesday, the seven-member group shared a joint statement through each member's Instagram Stories, confirming that none of its recent releases would be entered for Grammy consideration this year.

"We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year," the group said.

"We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."

The members also expressed their gratitude to their global fanbase, ARMY, and thanked supporters around the world for their continued encouragement.

Decision Follows Introduction Of New Asian Pop Category

The announcement follows the Recording Academy's decision in June to add Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories that will debut at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

According to the Academy, the category recognises recordings that meaningfully use one or more Asian languages, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. It also described Asian pop as one of the most influential and enduring forces in today's global music industry.

The addition marked the first time the Grammys created an award category dedicated exclusively to Asian pop music.

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Critics Believe The Category Separates Rather Than Celebrates

The new award has faced criticism since its unveiling. Many fans and commentators argue that creating a separate category for Asian artists risks placing them outside the Grammys' mainstream competition instead of recognising them alongside other global acts.

The backlash has also spread across social media, where many K-pop fans accused organisers of creating separate recognition for globally successful Asian artists such as BTS and Blackpink rather than allowing them to compete equally in major categories.

BTS Steps Away Despite Landmark Commercial Success

The decision comes during a remarkable year for the group.

BTS released its fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," in March. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 641,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest opening week for a group album in more than a decade. Its lead single, "SWIM," also debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.