BTS chose not to submit their music following the introduction of the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. They desire their music to be recognized for itself, not by region or language.
BTS Boycotts 2027 Grammys Over New 'Asian Pop' Category, Says Music Should Be Beyond Language
BTS will not submit its music for the 69th Grammy Awards, protesting the Recording Academy's new Asian Pop category. Here's why the decision has sparked global debate.
- BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards consideration.
- Decision follows Academy's new category, 'Asian Pop'.
- BTS seeks universal music recognition, not regional categories.
- Critics argue the new category separates global artists.
While many fans expected BTS' latest album, Arirang, to earn Grammy nominations, the group has instead chosen to step away from the race. BTS announced that it will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2027, following the Recording Academy's introduction of the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The decision has sparked widespread debate among fans and industry observers. Despite enjoying one of the biggest years of its career, the global K-pop sensation says it wants its music to be recognised for what it is, rather than being defined by language or regional identity.
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BTS Confirms It Will Not Enter The 2027 Grammy Awards
On Wednesday, the seven-member group shared a joint statement through each member's Instagram Stories, confirming that none of its recent releases would be entered for Grammy consideration this year.
"We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year," the group said.
"We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."
The members also expressed their gratitude to their global fanbase, ARMY, and thanked supporters around the world for their continued encouragement.
Decision Follows Introduction Of New Asian Pop Category
The announcement follows the Recording Academy's decision in June to add Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories that will debut at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
According to the Academy, the category recognises recordings that meaningfully use one or more Asian languages, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. It also described Asian pop as one of the most influential and enduring forces in today's global music industry.
The addition marked the first time the Grammys created an award category dedicated exclusively to Asian pop music.
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Critics Believe The Category Separates Rather Than Celebrates
The new award has faced criticism since its unveiling. Many fans and commentators argue that creating a separate category for Asian artists risks placing them outside the Grammys' mainstream competition instead of recognising them alongside other global acts.
The backlash has also spread across social media, where many K-pop fans accused organisers of creating separate recognition for globally successful Asian artists such as BTS and Blackpink rather than allowing them to compete equally in major categories.
BTS Steps Away Despite Landmark Commercial Success
The decision comes during a remarkable year for the group.
BTS released its fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," in March. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 641,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest opening week for a group album in more than a decade. Its lead single, "SWIM," also debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did BTS decide not to submit their music for the upcoming Grammy Awards?
What is the new Grammy category that influenced BTS's decision?
The Recording Academy introduced the 'Asian Pop Music Performance' category.
When are the Grammy Awards that BTS is opting out of scheduled to take place?
BTS will not submit music for the 69th Grammy Awards, which are scheduled to take place in February 2027.
How has the new Asian Pop category been viewed by critics?
Critics and fans argue the new category risks separating Asian artists from mainstream competition. They believe it creates separate recognition instead of allowing equal competition in major categories.