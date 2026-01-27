Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a digital detox, mentioning that he will be away from doom scrolling and also from DMs. Taking to his social media account, Karan wrote, “Digital Detox for a week ! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!!”

Before going on a digital detox, Karan's last post featured Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt in a video still wishing everybody a Happy Republic Day.

The filmmaker had also taken to his social media account to celebrate the success of the recent Bollywood releases, Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar" and Sunny Deol's "Border 2".

Johar has shared that the box office results of both these movies hint that Bollywood is here to stay. He also had added that people are willing to go to cinema halls, provided that they are able to connect with the film, something which was evident with "Dhurandhar" and "Border 2".

Karan Johar maker took to his social media account to pen his thoughts. He wrote, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back. Naysayers can fly a kite. All Dhurandhars will cross borders of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience (sic)".

A few days ago, Karan Johar was seen hosting the grand session celebrating his dear friend and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji's 30 years in Bollywood, organised by Yash Raj Films.

