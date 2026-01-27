Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'Universe The Strength': Karan Johar Announces Week-Long Digital Detox, Says No Doom-Scrolling Or DMs

Karan Johar announced a week-long digital detox, abstaining from social media, DMs, and news scrolling.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a digital detox, mentioning that he will be away from doom scrolling and also from DMs. Taking to his social media account, Karan wrote, “Digital Detox for a week ! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!!”

Before going on a digital detox, Karan's last post featured Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt in a video still wishing everybody a Happy Republic Day.

The filmmaker had also taken to his social media account to celebrate the success of the recent Bollywood releases, Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar" and Sunny Deol's "Border 2".

Johar has shared that the box office results of both these movies hint that Bollywood is here to stay. He also had added that people are willing to go to cinema halls, provided that they are able to connect with the film, something which was evident with "Dhurandhar" and "Border 2".

Karan Johar maker took to his social media account to pen his thoughts. He wrote, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back. Naysayers can fly a kite. All Dhurandhars will cross borders of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience (sic)".

A few days ago, Karan Johar was seen hosting the grand session celebrating his dear friend and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji's 30 years in Bollywood, organised by Yash Raj Films.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Karan Johar taking a digital detox?

Karan Johar announced a week-long digital detox to avoid doom scrolling and DMs. He hopes for the strength to stay away from social media during this period.

What was Karan Johar's last social media post before his digital detox?

Before his digital detox, Karan Johar's last post was a video still of Alia Bhatt wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day.

What are Karan Johar's thoughts on the recent success of Bollywood films?

Karan Johar believes the success of films like 'Dhurandhar' and 'Border 2' proves Bollywood is back. He noted audiences will return to cinema halls if they connect with the film.

What event did Karan Johar recently host?

Karan Johar recently hosted a grand session celebrating his friend Rani Mukerji's 30 years in Bollywood. The event was organized by Yash Raj Films.

Published at : 27 Jan 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
