Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman As ‘Prejudiced, Hateful’ Over Bollywood Remarks

Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman As ‘Prejudiced, Hateful’ Over Bollywood Remarks

Addressing a session on her new book at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, De said she disagreed with composer Rahman's claims of religious bias in Bollywood.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut called the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman "prejudiced and hateful" amid the controversial remarks by the singer against Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ranaut claimed that Rahman refused to meet her or work on the music for her directorial film, 'Emergency', because he allegedly considered it a "propaganda film".

"Dear AR Rahman, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film," wrote Ranaut.

The actress also mentioned that her movie 'Emergency' was well-received by critics and opposition leaders alike for its "balanced" approach, saying that Rahman was "blinded by his hate".

"Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics, even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach, but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for," wrote Kangana Ranaut.

Oscar-winning composer Rahman had said in a recent interview on the BBC Asian Network that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him in recent years, attributing it to changing dynamics in the industry over the past eight years.

Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De has termed AR Rahman's recent remark on Bollywood as "very dangerous", stressing that the film industry has always been a space where talent, not religion, determines opportunity.

Addressing a session on her new book at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, De said she disagreed with composer Rahman's claims of religious bias in Bollywood.

"This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor; they're not giving you a chance. So, what he's saying, he's such a successful man, he's such a mature man. He should not have said it; maybe he has his reasons. You will have to ask him," she said.
AR Rahman is yet to respond to these reactions. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kangana Ranaut call AR Rahman prejudiced?

Kangana Ranaut accused AR Rahman of being prejudiced and hateful after he allegedly refused to work on her film 'Emergency', calling it a 'propaganda film'.

What did AR Rahman say about Bollywood?

AR Rahman stated that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him recently, attributing it to changing industry dynamics over the past eight years.

How did Shobhaa De react to AR Rahman's remarks?

Shobhaa De called AR Rahman's comments 'very dangerous', stating that Bollywood has always been a space where talent, not religion, determines opportunity.

What is Kangana Ranaut's opinion on her film 'Emergency'?

Kangana Ranaut believes her film 'Emergency' was well-received by critics and opposition leaders for its balanced and compassionate approach.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Bollywood KANGANA RANAUT Prejudiced Hateful
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
States
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget