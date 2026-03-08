Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A public appearance by Jr NTR in Bengaluru quickly turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday as large crowds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. The star had arrived in the city to attend the inauguration of KIMS Hospitals, but the excitement surrounding his presence soon overwhelmed security arrangements.

Hundreds of supporters filled the hospital premises and nearby roads, hoping to see the actor up close. What began as an enthusiastic welcome gradually escalated into a difficult situation for security personnel as fans pushed forward in large numbers.

Escalator Damaged As Crowd Rushes Inside

Be Safe Guys 🙏



Escalator Glass Damaged #NTR

pic.twitter.com/4EwfVEEy6X — TELUGU FAB (@telugufab) March 8, 2026

Soon after Jr NTR reached the venue, fans began moving rapidly towards the entrance of the hospital building. Videos circulating on social media show supporters chanting slogans, waving enthusiastically and attempting to move closer to the actor despite security barriers.

As the crowd swelled, managing the gathering became increasingly challenging for police officers and security staff. In their eagerness to enter the building, several fans reportedly crowded onto an escalator within the hospital complex.

The heavy pressure and uncontrolled movement eventually caused damage to the escalator. Authorities were forced to restrict access to that part of the building while efforts were made to stabilise the situation.

With the crowd continuing to surge forward, police personnel intervened and reportedly carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the gathering and restore order. Officials also created a secure corridor so the actor could safely enter the hospital for the inauguration ceremony.

Jr NTR Remains Calm Amid The Frenzy

Despite the disorder outside, Jr NTR appeared composed as he acknowledged the fans waiting to see him. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actor waved and greeted supporters as he entered the hospital premises for the event.

His brief interaction with the crowd only heightened the excitement among fans who had waited for hours to see him.

Several clips from the venue have since surfaced online, showing the massive turnout and the rush inside the hospital lobby. In one video, a fan is seen throwing a flower towards the actor, which he then tossed back in a friendly gesture.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and examining the security arrangements for the event after the overwhelming turnout briefly disrupted the hospital inauguration.

Jr NTR’s Latest Work

On the professional front, Jr NTR was recently seen in the action thriller War 2, released in August 2025. The film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, marked the actor’s entry into Bollywood and drew attention for its high-energy action sequences.