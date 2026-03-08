Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Breach Security, Escalator Damaged At Hospital Event

WATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Breach Security, Escalator Damaged At Hospital Event

WATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit sparks chaos as fans breach security at a hospital event, damaging an escalator and prompting police intervention.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A public appearance by Jr NTR in Bengaluru quickly turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday as large crowds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. The star had arrived in the city to attend the inauguration of KIMS Hospitals, but the excitement surrounding his presence soon overwhelmed security arrangements.

Hundreds of supporters filled the hospital premises and nearby roads, hoping to see the actor up close. What began as an enthusiastic welcome gradually escalated into a difficult situation for security personnel as fans pushed forward in large numbers.

ALSO READ: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH

Escalator Damaged As Crowd Rushes Inside

Soon after Jr NTR reached the venue, fans began moving rapidly towards the entrance of the hospital building. Videos circulating on social media show supporters chanting slogans, waving enthusiastically and attempting to move closer to the actor despite security barriers.

As the crowd swelled, managing the gathering became increasingly challenging for police officers and security staff. In their eagerness to enter the building, several fans reportedly crowded onto an escalator within the hospital complex.

The heavy pressure and uncontrolled movement eventually caused damage to the escalator. Authorities were forced to restrict access to that part of the building while efforts were made to stabilise the situation.

With the crowd continuing to surge forward, police personnel intervened and reportedly carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the gathering and restore order. Officials also created a secure corridor so the actor could safely enter the hospital for the inauguration ceremony.

Jr NTR Remains Calm Amid The Frenzy

Despite the disorder outside, Jr NTR appeared composed as he acknowledged the fans waiting to see him. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actor waved and greeted supporters as he entered the hospital premises for the event.

His brief interaction with the crowd only heightened the excitement among fans who had waited for hours to see him.

Several clips from the venue have since surfaced online, showing the massive turnout and the rush inside the hospital lobby. In one video, a fan is seen throwing a flower towards the actor, which he then tossed back in a friendly gesture.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and examining the security arrangements for the event after the overwhelming turnout briefly disrupted the hospital inauguration.

Jr NTR’s Latest Work

On the professional front, Jr NTR was recently seen in the action thriller War 2, released in August 2025. The film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, marked the actor’s entry into Bollywood and drew attention for its high-energy action sequences.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was there a chaotic scene at KIMS Hospitals in Bengaluru?

A large crowd of fans gathered to see actor Jr NTR, who was attending the hospital's inauguration. The excitement led to overwhelming security arrangements.

What happened to the escalator during the fan gathering?

Fans rushed onto an escalator in their eagerness to see the actor. The heavy pressure caused damage to the escalator glass.

How did authorities manage the crowd?

Police intervened with a mild lathi charge to disperse the gathering and restore order. A secure corridor was created for Jr NTR to enter.

How did Jr NTR react to the fan frenzy?

Despite the disorder, Jr NTR remained calm, waving and greeting supporters as he entered the hospital. He also threw a flower back to a fan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News South Cinema Jr NTR ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
WATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Breach Security, Escalator Damaged At Hospital Event
WATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Breach Security, Escalator Damaged At Hospital Event
Entertainment
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH
Entertainment
The 50 Star Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On ‘Gold Digger’ Trolls Questioning Her Marriage
The 50 Star Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On ‘Gold Digger’ Trolls Questioning Her Marriage
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Lights Up Times Square, Marks Big Moment For Indian Cinema - WATCH
Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Lights Up Times Square, Marks Big Moment For Indian Cinema - WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget