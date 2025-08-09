Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh made this Raksha Bandhan unforgettable for his sister, Sneha Singh, by getting her name tattooed on his arm. The Millionaire hitmaker shared glimpses of the new ink on social media, calling it his “forever gift” to her as a mark of their special bond.

The design featured Sneha’s name written in Urdu, flanked by angel wings on both sides. Sharing the image, Honey Singh wrote,

“Happy RakshaBandhan to all the sisters n daughters!! My sixth tattoo of my angel sister SNEHA @_snehasingh I love you Gudiya #sisters #daughters.”

Sneha Singh’s Heartfelt Reaction

Sneha’s emotional response quickly drew attention from fans. She commented,“Bhaiiiiiiiiiii you’ve left me speechless today. My only prayer is that in every lifetime I live no matter where, no matter when, Babaji keeps me as your sister in this lifetime, I know how deeply blessed I am to already have you. Every sister deserves a brother like you.”

The post also caught the eye of actress Urvashi Rautela, who starred with Singh in Love Dose, as she reacted with multiple heart-hand emojis.

Honey Singh tattoos

This isn’t the first time Honey Singh has marked a special moment with a tattoo. Recently, he got three tattoos in one sitting — the first dedicated to his mother, Bhupinder Kaur, the second kept private, and the third as a tribute to music maestro AR Rahman.

On inking Rahman’s signature on the back of his neck, Singh wrote, “My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz it’s very personal.”

Known for chartbusters like Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, and Desi Kalakaar, Honey Singh also shared his life story in the Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, candidly discussing his battle with alcoholism, struggles with mental health, and his journey of making a strong comeback.