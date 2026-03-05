Did Zendaya Secretly Marry Tom Holland? Her Mom’s Reaction To Law Roach’s Claim Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Zendaya and Tom Holland have long been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, and now a fresh wave of speculation about their relationship status has taken over social media. The buzz began after stylist Law Roach hinted that the pair may have already tied the knot. But it was Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, who quickly grabbed attention with her humorous reaction.

(Image Source: ANI)

Stoermer responded to the viral comment by sharing a clip of Roach speaking about the couple on her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 2. Her response was short but telling. Alongside the video, she simply wrote “The laugh…”, adding a laughing emoji, a reaction that many fans interpreted as a playful dismissal of the rumour.

Law Roach’s Red Carpet Comment Sparks Wedding Buzz

Law Roach when asked about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” pic.twitter.com/AIlTrmPGHC — Pop TV Studio (@PopTvStudio) March 2, 2026

The speculation started during the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, where Roach spoke to reporters on the red carpet. When asked about Zendaya’s potential wedding style, the longtime stylist made a cheeky remark that instantly set the internet ablaze.

“The wedding has already happened,” he said, before adding with a teasing tone, “You missed it.”

When a reporter followed up to confirm whether he was serious, Roach doubled down on the comment. “It's very true!” he said with a laugh.

Another reporter referenced recent reports suggesting Zendaya had been seen wearing a gold wedding band, prompting Roach to joke again, “The wedding is over, sorry.”

Representatives for both actors have not publicly confirmed the rumoured marriage.

Engagement Rumours First Began In 2025

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship intensified during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on January 5, when Zendaya was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The following day, TMZ reported that the pair were engaged, citing sources close to the actors.

Tom Holland Once Sweetly Corrected A Reporter

Months later, Holland seemingly confirmed their engagement in a subtle but charming moment during a panel discussion in September 2025.

When a reporter mentioned bringing his daughter to meet Holland’s “girlfriend,” the actor laughed and gently corrected him.

“Fiancée.”

The brief response quickly went viral online, further fuelling excitement among fans of the couple.

From Marvel Co-Stars To One Of Hollywood’s Favourite Couples

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 when they were cast as MJ and Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While dating rumours initially circulated around that time, both actors publicly described their relationship as platonic.

By 2017, insiders revealed that the pair had quietly begun dating while filming the Marvel film.

Their romance became public in 2021, when the two were photographed kissing inside a car.

Both actors have spoken openly about the challenges of maintaining privacy while living in the public eye.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ.

Zendaya echoed a similar sentiment in the same interview.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

She added, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

What’s Next For The Couple

Christopher Nolan'ın The Odyssey filminden yeni bir fragman yayınlandı.



⭐Matt Damon

⭐ Tom Holland

⭐ Zendaya

⭐ Anne Hathaway

⭐ Robert Pattinson

⭐ Lupita Nyong’o

⭐ Charlize Theron

⭐ Benny Safdie

⭐ Mia Goth

⭐ Elliot Page

⭐ Jon Bernthalpic.twitter.com/PN96m3aXOB — POPGEK (@popgek) December 22, 2025

While the internet continues to debate whether the couple secretly married, both stars remain focused on their upcoming projects. Zendaya and Holland will appear together in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, set to release on July 17, before returning to their Marvel roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 31.

For now, the truth about their relationship status remains private, but judging by the excitement online, fans are more invested than ever in the story of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.