Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco’s Dirty Feet; Internet Feels ‘Yuck’, Pleads To ‘Unsee’ It

HomeEntertainmentSelena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco’s Dirty Feet; Internet Feels ‘Yuck’, Pleads To ‘Unsee’ It

Selena Gomez kissed husband Benny Blanco’s dirty feet on his podcast Friends Keep Secrets. The PDA left several fans disgusted.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who tied the knot in December 2025 after nearly two years of dating, are once again making headlines. And this time over a moment from a recent podcast episode. During the latest episode of Benny’s show, Friends Keep Secrets, Selena surprised viewers by kissing his feet on camera.

Selena Kisses Benny’s Dirty Feet

In the now-viral video, Selena is seen sitting on the floor while Benny lounges on a sofa with his feet resting on a table in front of him. At one point, Selena leans forward and kisses his feet, prompting Benny to pause and glance at his friends Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, who were present.

ALSO READ| ‘Don’t Believe Stupid Rumours’: Honey Singh Shares Update From Dubai, Says He Is ‘Super Safe’

“You like that?” he jokingly asked them.

Selena playfully hit his leg and said, “Oh, don’t make it a moment!”

Benny responded, “Oh no, I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” as Selena rested her head on his dirty feet.

Benny On PDA With Selena

The episode then shows their friends discussing how comfortable the couple is with public displays of affection. Benny intervened and explained that he usually tries to hold back during interviews out of respect for Selena’s professional image.

“In interviews with her, because I know she likes to keep it professional, I try not to show too much… she’s her own entity. I want her to shine and be her own independent woman,” he said. “I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to kiss her all the time. So it’s taken a lot. Watching her kiss my toe just really made my day.”

ALSO READ| ‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert,’ Ram Gopal Varma Calls US-Iran Conflict A ‘Jesus vs Allah’ Battle

This comes just a week after Benny faced criticism during the podcast’s debut episode, where he put his feet up on the couch. The feet on display were very dirty. He also made light of bodily noises during the recording and asked if the mic caught the sound of his fart. 

Internet Pleads To ‘Unsee’ It

The video, as expected, quickly went viral on social media and the Internet pleaded to “unsee” it. 

One user wrote, “How about you all finally accept the reality, Selena be kissing Benny’s dirty feet.”

Another commented, “Why did I just see a pic of Selena kissing Benny’s feet?”

A third added, “Girl, there’s already some dirt on the feet right there!”

“Why did I just see a video of Selena kissing Benny’s feet on the timeline? Yuck,” wrote another.

One user joked, “How can I unsee this? Everything I know about them is against my will.”

Some even said that they are choosing denial as a coping mechanism. “For my mental health, this is AI, and I’m going to continue on with my day and forget about it,” one post read.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Selena Gomez do on Benny Blanco's podcast?

Selena Gomez surprised viewers by kissing Benny Blanco's feet on camera during an episode of his podcast, 'Friends Keep Secrets'.

What was Benny Blanco's reaction to Selena Gomez kissing his feet?

Benny Blanco seemed pleased and said it made him feel good. He expressed his love for Selena after the kiss.

Why does Benny Blanco limit public displays of affection with Selena Gomez?

Benny Blanco tries to hold back PDA in interviews out of respect for Selena's professional image and to allow her to shine as an independent woman.

How did the internet react to the video of Selena Gomez kissing Benny Blanco's feet?

The internet reacted with shock and disbelief, with many users expressing a desire to 'unsee' the moment and some making jokes about it.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
SELENA GOMEZ Benny Blanco Friends Keep Secrets
