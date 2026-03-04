Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco’s Dirty Feet; Internet Feels ‘Yuck’, Pleads To ‘Unsee’ It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who tied the knot in December 2025 after nearly two years of dating, are once again making headlines. And this time over a moment from a recent podcast episode. During the latest episode of Benny’s show, Friends Keep Secrets, Selena surprised viewers by kissing his feet on camera.

Selena Kisses Benny’s Dirty Feet

In the now-viral video, Selena is seen sitting on the floor while Benny lounges on a sofa with his feet resting on a table in front of him. At one point, Selena leans forward and kisses his feet, prompting Benny to pause and glance at his friends Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, who were present.

“You like that?” he jokingly asked them.

Selena playfully hit his leg and said, “Oh, don’t make it a moment!”

Benny responded, “Oh no, I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” as Selena rested her head on his dirty feet.

Benny On PDA With Selena

The episode then shows their friends discussing how comfortable the couple is with public displays of affection. Benny intervened and explained that he usually tries to hold back during interviews out of respect for Selena’s professional image.

“In interviews with her, because I know she likes to keep it professional, I try not to show too much… she’s her own entity. I want her to shine and be her own independent woman,” he said. “I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to kiss her all the time. So it’s taken a lot. Watching her kiss my toe just really made my day.”

This comes just a week after Benny faced criticism during the podcast’s debut episode, where he put his feet up on the couch. The feet on display were very dirty. He also made light of bodily noises during the recording and asked if the mic caught the sound of his fart.

Internet Pleads To ‘Unsee’ It

The video, as expected, quickly went viral on social media and the Internet pleaded to “unsee” it.

One user wrote, “How about you all finally accept the reality, Selena be kissing Benny’s dirty feet.”

Another commented, “Why did I just see a pic of Selena kissing Benny’s feet?”

A third added, “Girl, there’s already some dirt on the feet right there!”

“Why did I just see a video of Selena kissing Benny’s feet on the timeline? Yuck,” wrote another.

One user joked, “How can I unsee this? Everything I know about them is against my will.”

Some even said that they are choosing denial as a coping mechanism. “For my mental health, this is AI, and I’m going to continue on with my day and forget about it,” one post read.