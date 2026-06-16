Tom Holland and Zendaya reunited on the red carpet on June 15 at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid, Spain. This was their first major media event together since December 2021.
Tom Holland And Zendaya Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together In Five Years Amid Marriage Rumours: WATCH
Tom Holland and Zendaya made their first red carpet appearance together in five years at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid, reigniting discussion around ongoing marriage rumours.
- Tom Holland, Zendaya reunited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Spain.
- Couple appeared comfortable, sharing smiles at the public event.
- Marriage speculation intensified after Zendaya sported new rings.
- Stylist Law Roach fueled wedding rumors with a public joke.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have officially reunited on the red carpet for the first time in nearly five years. The Hollywood stars appeared together at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid, Spain on June 15. Their appearance marks the first time the couple have posted together at a major media event since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021.
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A Rare Public Appearance Together
The Spider-Man co-stars, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, appeared in Spain as they launched the promotional tour for their latest Marvel project.
Dressed in coordinated black outfits, the pair looked comfortable in each other's company while posing for photographers. Though known for keeping public displays of affection to a minimum, they exchanged smiles and warm glances throughout the event.
One light-hearted exchange quickly went viral. As photographers called out compliments while the couple posed together, one photographer remarked, "You look good!" Tom responded with a smile, joking, "Thank You, me or her?" The photographer then replied, "Both of you."
Photographer: “You look beautiful”— best of tom holland (@thollandrchives) June 15, 2026
Tom: “Thank you, me or her?” pic.twitter.com/8CqQcabO68
Marriage Rumours Continue To Follow The Couple
The appearance comes months after renewed speculation surrounding the pair's relationship status.
Wedding rumours first gained momentum when Zendaya was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes. More recently, she was photographed wearing a simple gold band on that same finger, prompting fresh discussion among fans.
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Law Roach's Surprise Claim
Further intrigue followed in March when Zendaya's long-time stylist, Law Roach, made headlines during an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards.
When asked about the couple, Roach responded with a laugh: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."
“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Law Roach says of Tom Holland and Zendaya pic.twitter.com/N7plJ5T46a— Nnaemeka (@Nnaemeka98) March 2, 2026
His remarks quickly fuelled speculation online, although neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed any marriage.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did Tom Holland and Zendaya reunite on the red carpet?
Why did Tom Holland and Zendaya appear together in Madrid?
They appeared together to launch the promotional tour for their latest Marvel project. Their appearance marked a rare public outing for the couple, who largely keep their relationship private.
Have Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their marriage?
No, they have not publicly confirmed any marriage. Rumors began when Zendaya wore a diamond ring and later a gold band, and her stylist Law Roach joked about a wedding.