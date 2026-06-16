Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tom Holland, Zendaya reunited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Spain.

Couple appeared comfortable, sharing smiles at the public event.

Marriage speculation intensified after Zendaya sported new rings.

Stylist Law Roach fueled wedding rumors with a public joke.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have officially reunited on the red carpet for the first time in nearly five years. The Hollywood stars appeared together at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid, Spain on June 15. Their appearance marks the first time the couple have posted together at a major media event since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021.

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A Rare Public Appearance Together

The Spider-Man co-stars, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, appeared in Spain as they launched the promotional tour for their latest Marvel project.

Dressed in coordinated black outfits, the pair looked comfortable in each other's company while posing for photographers. Though known for keeping public displays of affection to a minimum, they exchanged smiles and warm glances throughout the event.

One light-hearted exchange quickly went viral. As photographers called out compliments while the couple posed together, one photographer remarked, "You look good!" Tom responded with a smile, joking, "Thank You, me or her?" The photographer then replied, "Both of you."

Photographer: “You look beautiful”



Tom: “Thank you, me or her?” pic.twitter.com/8CqQcabO68 — best of tom holland (@thollandrchives) June 15, 2026

Marriage Rumours Continue To Follow The Couple

The appearance comes months after renewed speculation surrounding the pair's relationship status.

Wedding rumours first gained momentum when Zendaya was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes. More recently, she was photographed wearing a simple gold band on that same finger, prompting fresh discussion among fans.

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Law Roach's Surprise Claim

Further intrigue followed in March when Zendaya's long-time stylist, Law Roach, made headlines during an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards.

When asked about the couple, Roach responded with a laugh: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Law Roach says of Tom Holland and Zendaya pic.twitter.com/N7plJ5T46a — Nnaemeka (@Nnaemeka98) March 2, 2026

His remarks quickly fuelled speculation online, although neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed any marriage.