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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodResident Evil Trailer OUT: Zach Cregger Promises Intense Horror And Survival Drama

Resident Evil Trailer OUT: Zach Cregger Promises Intense Horror And Survival Drama

The trailer of Resident Evil is out, featuring Austin Abrams in a new survival story. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film reimagines the franchise with fresh characters and intense horror.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

 The trailer of the all-new 'Resident Evil', based on the highly popular horror video game of the same name, is finally out. It is directed by Weapons director Zach Cregger. The movie does not feature established characters from the 'Resident Evil' universe, such as Leon S. Kennedy or Jill Valentine, as Cregger aims to create a new and original story.

The film stars Austin Abrams in the lead role. In an all-new story, "Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos," as quoted in the synopsis of the movie.

The trailer of the film shares a glimpse of Bryan countering the morphed monsters as he tries to flee a disaster-struck city.
Sony shared the trailer of the film on their Instagram.

According to Variety, the original 'Resident Evil' was released as a PlayStation game in 1994, but was later made available on several different consoles. There have been more than a dozen sequels and remakes of the games, including this year's 'Resident Evil Requiem.'
There have been six previous 'Resident Evil' films, beginning with Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez's 2002 film.

Jovovich went on to lead Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004), 'Resident Evil: Extinction' (2007), 'Resident Evil: Afterlife' (2010), 'Resident Evil: Retribution' (2012) and 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' (2017). In 2021, filmmaker Johannes Roberts took on the franchise reboot 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' as writer and director. The franchise has collectively grossed over 1.2 billion USD at the global box office, reported Variety.

The latest Resident Evil film is produced and co-financed by Constantin Film. Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee, Miri Yoon and PlayStation Productions are also producing.
Cregger's credits as a writer-director include 'Miss March,' 'The Civil War on Drugs' (both alongside Trevor Moore), 'Barbarian' and last year's Weapons. Resident Evil will hit theatres on September 18. 

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Published at : 01 May 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
SONY Austin Abrams Zach Cregger Constantin Film Hollywood Movies 2026 Resident Evil Reboot
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