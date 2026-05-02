A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a rule allowing mifepristone to be distributed by mail. This significantly restricts access while legal challenges continue.
US Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Access To Abortion Drugs Via Mail
A US appeals court has temporarily blocked a federal rule allowing abortion pills to be dispensed by mail, dealing a major setback to access, especially in states with strict abortion bans.
- Court temporarily blocks mail delivery of abortion pill mifepristone.
- Regulation allowing telehealth prescriptions for mifepristone reversed.
- Ruling raises concerns over nationwide abortion access disruption.
- Legal battles continue over safety and approval of abortion drug.
A US federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a rule permitting the abortion drug mifepristone to be distributed by mail, significantly restricting access across the country as legal challenges intensify.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled unanimously that the state of Louisiana was likely to succeed in its challenge to the 2023 regulation introduced under former President Joe Biden, Reuters reported.
Key Rule Change Reversed—For Now
The now-blocked regulation, issued by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2023, had removed the requirement for in-person dispensing of mifepristone, enabling telehealth prescriptions and mail delivery.
While the court’s order is temporary, it marks the most significant rollback of access to the drug in recent years, amid a broader wave of litigation challenging both its initial approval in 2000 and subsequent regulatory easing.
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill welcomed the decision, saying she will "look forward to continuing to defend women and babies as this case continues."
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Abortion rights groups cautioned that reinstating in-person requirements could disrupt care nationwide.
Kelly Baden, vice president at the Guttmacher Institute, said, "Reimposing medically unnecessary in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone will send shockwaves of chaos and confusion across the country and dramatically upend patients’ ability to obtain abortion care."
Broader Legal Battle Over Abortion Medication
The ruling is part of a wider legal campaign by Republican-led states to restrict access to abortion pills, particularly via telehealth and cross-state prescriptions.
Medication abortion typically involves a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol and accounts for a majority of abortions in the United States. Studies indicate that in states where abortion is legal, fewer than 2% of such prescriptions are filled in person.
Nearly half of US states have imposed bans or severe restrictions on abortion following the US Supreme Court decision in 2022 that overturned federal abortion protections.
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Competing Claims Over Safety And Science
Louisiana argued in its lawsuit that the FDA failed to adequately consider risks associated with mifepristone, including rare but serious complications such as sepsis and hemorrhaging.
The Biden administration has maintained that the drug is safe and effective, citing data showing major adverse events occur in fewer than 1% of patients.
Drugmakers Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, which manufacture brand-name and generic versions of the drug, have intervened to defend the regulation.
"We are alarmed by this court’s decision to ignore the FDA’s rigorous science and decades of safe use of mifepristone in a case pursued by extremist abortion opponents," Reuters quoted GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill as saying.
What Comes Next
The decision is not final and could be reconsidered by the full Fifth Circuit or appealed to the Supreme Court. A related case involving states including Missouri, Kansas, and Idaho remains pending.
Legal uncertainty is expected to persist, with multiple lawsuits across states and federal courts shaping the future of abortion access in the United States.
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Judicial Reasoning And Political Context
In its ruling, the panel said the FDA’s easing of restrictions lacked sufficient scientific justification. Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote that the agency’s "progressive relaxation of mifepristone's guardrails likely lacked a basis in data and scientific literature."
He added that "every abortion facilitated by FDA’s action cancels Louisiana’s ban on medical abortions," underscoring the broader legal and ideological stakes involved.
With the issue now tied up in courts and policy reviews, access to abortion medication remains uncertain as the US navigates one of its most consequential public health and legal debates in decades.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of mifepristone distribution by mail in the US?
What regulation was blocked by the court ruling?
The court blocked a 2023 FDA regulation that removed the requirement for in-person dispensing of mifepristone, which allowed for telehealth prescriptions and mail delivery.
Why did Louisiana challenge the mifepristone regulation?
Louisiana argued that the FDA did not adequately consider the risks associated with mifepristone. The state believes the court's decision will help defend women and babies.
What are the concerns of abortion access advocates regarding this ruling?
Advocates warn that reinstating in-person dispensing requirements will cause chaos and confusion, significantly impacting patients' ability to obtain abortion care.
Is this court decision final?
No, this decision is temporary and not final. It can be reconsidered by the full Fifth Circuit or appealed to the Supreme Court, with legal uncertainty expected to persist.