The government has terminated the services of the cruise pilot, helper, and ticket counter in-charge. The resort manager has been suspended, and the regional manager is facing a departmental inquiry.
Explorer
‘Guilty Will Not Be Spared’: MP CM Orders Action After Deadly Jabalpur Cruise Disaster
Using the tragedy as the basis for disciplinary action, the state government announced terminations, suspensions and an inquiry into alleged negligence in the handling of the cruise operation.
- Cruise staff, including pilot and helper, terminated after dam incident.
- Officials suspended, others face departmental inquiries over negligence.
- Survivors allege lack of life jackets and ignored safety warnings.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What actions has the Madhya Pradesh government taken after the Bargi Reservoir cruise capsize?
What safety lapses have survivors alleged regarding the cruise operation?
Survivors reported that life jackets were not provided by the staff and had to be distributed by passengers themselves. They also alleged that passengers were not instructed to wear life jackets before the cruise began.
Were there any warnings issued before the cruise capsized?
Yes, survivors claim that people from nearby villages repeatedly warned the cruise operator about deteriorating weather and strong winds, urging them to move to safety.
Did the cruise operate despite weather warnings?
Questions have been raised about whether the cruise was allowed to operate despite a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department warning of strong winds in the region.
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‘Guilty Will Not Be Spared’: MP CM Orders Action After Deadly Jabalpur Cruise Disaster
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