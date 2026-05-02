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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDwayne Johnson Pulled Over By Police Moments After Hollywood Walk Of Fame Event For Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson Pulled Over By Police Moments After Hollywood Walk Of Fame Event For Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson was briefly pulled over by police in Hollywood after attending Emily Blunt’s Walk of Fame ceremony. Here’s what happened.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dwayne Johnson stopped by police after Emily Blunt's ceremony.
  • Tinted windows cited as reason for brief roadside stop.
  • Johnson appeared calm, shook hands with officer.
  • Actor issued ticket for vehicle window tint.

What began as a celebratory evening in Hollywood quickly took an unexpected twist for Dwayne Johnson. Fresh from honouring a close friend at a prestigious ceremony, the actor found himself in a situation far removed from the glamour of the red carpet, a brief roadside stop by police.

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Pulled Over Shortly After The Event 

The actor, widely known as “The Rock”, was reportedly pulled over by police in Hollywood on Thursday, shortly after attending the Walk of Fame ceremony for his co-star Emily Blunt.

According to reports by TMZ, the stop was linked to the tinted windows on his vehicle. The incident unfolded at a petrol station, where Johnson was briefly halted by officers.

Despite the interruption, the moment remained short-lived. He was reportedly stopped for around two minutes before being issued a ticket and allowed to continue on his way.

The reported reason behind the stop were tinted windows. It falls under California’s vehicle regulations. State law requires front-side windows to allow at least 70 per cent of visible light to pass through. However, rear windows can be darker, provided the vehicle is equipped with dual side mirrors.

Calm Demeanour Caught On Camera

Images from the scene painted a composed picture. Johnson appeared relaxed as he spoke with the officer, showing no signs of agitation.

In fact, in a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed, he stepped out of his vehicle and shook hands with the officer issuing the ticket. The exchange seemed respectful and measured, even as the situation unfolded publicly.

Dressed sharply in a crisp white shirt paired with cream trousers, Johnson maintained his polished appearance throughout the encounter.

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A Star-Studded Celebration For Emily Blunt

(Image Source: Twitter/@_filmcrave)
(Image Source: Twitter/@_filmcrave)

Earlier in the day, Johnson had been part of a major Hollywood moment, celebrating Emily Blunt’s Walk of Fame ceremony. The two actors share a long professional history, having appeared together in Jungle Cruise (2021) and The Smashing Machine (2025).

The event itself was a high-profile gathering, with names like Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon also present to honour Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Dwayne Johnson pulled over by police?

Dwayne Johnson was pulled over by police in Hollywood due to the tinted windows on his vehicle. This is reportedly linked to California's vehicle regulations regarding window tint.

How long was Dwayne Johnson stopped by the police?

The incident was brief, with Dwayne Johnson reportedly stopped for about two minutes. He was then issued a ticket and allowed to continue on his way.

What is the reason behind the police stop according to reports?

Reports indicate the stop was related to the tinted windows on Dwayne Johnson's car, which may not comply with California's vehicle regulations for light transmission.

How did Dwayne Johnson react when he was pulled over?

Dwayne Johnson appeared calm and composed during the roadside stop. He even stepped out to shake hands with the officer issuing the ticket.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dwayne Johnson The Rock Hollywood News ENtertainment News Emily Blunt Walk Of Fame
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