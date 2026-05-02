Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump dissatisfied with Iran's proposal for talks.

Iran seeks diplomacy if US alters its approach.

US faces choice: negotiate or escalate military action.

Standoff continues with core demands unmet by both.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was dissatisfied with Iran’s latest proposal aimed at reviving talks over the ongoing conflict, indicating that diplomatic progress remains elusive despite a ceasefire last month.

Trump's remarks come even as Iran's foreign minister said Tehran was ready for diplomacy if Washington changes its approach.

"They want to make a deal, but ... I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the Iranian leadership was "very disjointed" and divided internally. "They're asking for things that I can't agree to," he said, noting that discussions were continuing over phone.

The remarks come amid a fragile pause in hostilities following an April 8 ceasefire between the United States and Iran, after nearly two months of confrontation.

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Deadlock Persists Despite Ceasefire

Although active fighting has subsided, both sides remain sharply divided over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor.

No follow-up meeting has been scheduled after a brief interaction between senior officials in Islamabad last month, and details of Tehran’s latest proposal remain unclear. Iranian authorities have also cautioned against expecting swift breakthroughs.

Trump outlines stark military or diplomatic choice

Later in the day, speaking in Florida, Trump framed Washington’s approach in two terms: negotiation or escalation. He told Congress leaders that their permission was not required to extend the Iran war beyond a Friday deadline because the ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities, Reuters reported.

"There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal. That's the options," he said.

"On a human basis, I'd prefer not," Trump added. "But that's the option: do we want to go in there heavy and just blast them away or do we want to do something?"

He also stressed that the United States would not end the confrontation prematurely only to face renewed tensions later, reiterating that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

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Iran Signals Openness To Talks With Conditions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran remains open to diplomacy, but only if Washington alters what he described as its "excessive approach, threatening rhetoric and provocative actions."

In a message posted on Telegram, Araqchi added that "Iran's armed forces remained ready to defend the country against any threat."

The United States is also under pressure to counter Iran’s influence over the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass, raising broader economic and geopolitical concerns.

Separately, Trump acknowledged developments involving Pakistan’s decision to open land transit routes for trade with Iran, expressing support for Islamabad’s leadership.

"Yeah. I know everything about it. Yeah," he said. "I have great respect for Pakistan and for the Field Marshal and for the Prime Minister."

With both sides holding firm on core demands and no clear diplomatic roadmap in sight, the standoff appears set to continue.