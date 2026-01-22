Oscars 2026 Nominations Announced-Check Full List
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) have been announced, with the list revealed in two phases on Tuesday. The second round drew particular attention in India as Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound was also in the running, but it did not feature in the final nominations, leaving fans disappointed. The Academy unveiled nominees across key categories including acting, screenplays, music, technical awards, documentaries, and international cinema. Here is the full nomination list based on the categories announced in this update.
Oscars 2026 Nominations
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein-Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
- Kokuhō -Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners-Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine-Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Boeran Rehbin
- The Ugly Stepsister-homas Foldberg, Annie Catherine Saurberg
Best Original Score
- Bugonia-Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein-Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet-Max Richter
- One Battle After Another-Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners-Ludwig Göransson
Best Live Action Short Film
- Bashers Stein
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Salvia
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forever Green
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro
- Jacob Elordi
- Delroy Lindo
- Sean Penn
- Stellan Skarsgård
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Original Song
- Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
- Golden (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
- I Lied to You (Sinners)
- Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi)
- Train Dreams (Train Dreams)
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Golden Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbour
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Where and Up Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
- Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirat (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Little Emily and the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2