Oscars 2026 Nominations Announced-Check Full List

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) have been announced, with the list revealed in two phases on Tuesday. The second round drew particular attention in India as Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound was also in the running, but it did not feature in the final nominations, leaving fans disappointed. The Academy unveiled nominees across key categories including acting, screenplays, music, technical awards, documentaries, and international cinema. Here is the full nomination list based on the categories announced in this update.

Oscars 2026 Nominations

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein-Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey

Kokuhō -Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners-Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine-Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Boeran Rehbin

The Ugly Stepsister-homas Foldberg, Annie Catherine Saurberg

Best Original Score

Bugonia-Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein-Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet-Max Richter

One Battle After Another-Jonny Greenwood

Sinners-Ludwig Göransson

Best Live Action Short Film

Bashers Stein

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Salvia

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forever Green

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro

Jacob Elordi

Delroy Lindo

Sean Penn

Stellan Skarsgård

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Original Song

Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)

Golden (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

I Lied to You (Sinners)

Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi)

Train Dreams (Train Dreams)

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Golden Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbour

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Where and Up Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Little Emily and the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2