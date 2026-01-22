Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Oscars 2026 Nominations Announced-Check Full List

Oscars 2026 Nominations Announced-Check Full List

Oscars 2026 nominations were announced in 2 phases. India’s entry Homebound missed final list. Key categories were revealed, including acting, screenplay, music, documentaries, international films.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) have been announced, with the list revealed in two phases on Tuesday. The second round drew particular attention in India as Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound was also in the running, but it did not feature in the final nominations, leaving fans disappointed. The Academy unveiled nominees across key categories including acting, screenplays, music, technical awards, documentaries, and international cinema. Here is the full nomination list based on the categories announced in this update.

Oscars 2026 Nominations

Best Supporting Actress

  • Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas (Sentimental Value)
  • Amy Madigan (Weapons)
  • Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein-Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
  • Kokuhō -Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu
  • Sinners-Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry
  • The Smashing Machine-Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Boeran Rehbin
  • The Ugly Stepsister-homas Foldberg, Annie Catherine Saurberg

Best Original Score

  • Bugonia-Jerskin Fendrix
  • Frankenstein-Alexandre Desplat
  • Hamnet-Max Richter
  • One Battle After Another-Jonny Greenwood
  • Sinners-Ludwig Göransson

Best Live Action Short Film

  • Bashers Stein
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Salvia

Best Animated Short Film

  • Butterfly
  • Forever Green
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Supporting Actor

  • Benicio del Toro
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Delroy Lindo
  • Sean Penn
  • Stellan Skarsgård

Best Casting

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Best Costume Design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best Original Song

  • Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
  • Golden (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
  • I Lied to You (Sinners)
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi)
  • Train Dreams (Train Dreams)

Best Documentary Feature

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Golden Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbour

Best Documentary Short

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Where and Up Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness
  • Best International Feature Film
  • The Secret Agent (Brazil)
  • It Was Just an Accident (France)
  • Sentimental Value (Norway)
  • Sirat (Spain)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • Little Emily and the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
Oscars Oscars 2026 Oscars 2026 Nominations
Modi, Lula Review India-Brazil Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
'War Has To End': Trump After 'Good' Meeting With Zelensky At Davos
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
