India’s Official Oscar Entry Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Out Of 2026 Race

India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Homebound, is now out of the awards race after failing to secure a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. The development comes as a setback for India’s Oscar campaign this year, as the film was considered a strong contender following global buzz and a notable festival run. Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor and released in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025. With nominations for the 98th Academy Awards now out, the film will not move forward in the final competition.

Oscar Journey Ends At Nomination Stage

Homebound had been chosen as India’s official submission in the International Feature category and had attracted attention for its performances and storytelling. However, the film did not make it to the final nominees list, ending its Oscar journey for the 2026 edition. The announcement has triggered disappointment among fans and industry watchers who expected the film to remain in contention longer.

The Oscar nominations confirmed the final set of contenders from across the world, with Homebound missing out on the crucial last step. The development also adds to India’s long wait for a nomination in the category.

About The film And Why It Mattered

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The film centres on intense emotional conflict within a family confined to one setting, exploring themes such as trauma, reconciliation and buried secrets under mounting pressure.

The film’s selection as India’s official entry had generated significant momentum earlier, positioning it as one of the country’s best hopes at the Oscars this year. But despite the anticipation around the campaign, Homebound has now exited the race after failing to receive a nomination in the International Feature category.