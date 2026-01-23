Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodOscars 2026 Full Nominations List Out: Sinners Breaks Record, See All Categories Here

Oscars 2026 Full Nominations List Out: Sinners Breaks Record, See All Categories Here

Oscars 2026 nominations are out. See the complete list of nominees across all categories as Sinners leads with a record 16 nods.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners emerged as the biggest headline of the season. The supernatural thriller has set a new Oscars benchmark by securing a staggering 16 nominations, the highest ever for a single film, surpassing classics like Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land.

Trailing closely behind is Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, which earned 14 nominations, reaffirming its dominance throughout the awards circuit. The nominations were announced during a live broadcast from Los Angeles, hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.

‘Sinners’ Dominates Major Categories

Sinners, produced by Warner Bros., received nominations across almost all major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and multiple technical honours. Its unprecedented performance marks a defining moment for the filmmaker and the studio.

The film’s 16 nods officially break the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Industry observers have described the achievement as a rare convergence of critical acclaim and awards momentum.

Strong Showings by ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Hamnet’ and Others

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another followed closely with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme also made a significant impact with nine nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet secured recognition in several major categories, including Best Actress for Jessie Buckley.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein performed strongly across technical categories, while international cinema was led by Brazil’s The Secret Agent in the Best International Feature Film category.

India’s official submission, Homebound, backed by Dharma Productions, failed to make the final shortlist.

Industry Context and the Road to Oscar Night

The nominations arrive at a time of significant change within the global film industry. Addressing the evolving landscape, Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said, “Our profound belief is that the heartbeat of film is and will always remain unmistakably human.”

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien returning as host. With Sinners leading the race, all eyes are now on whether the record-breaking nominee can translate its historic tally into wins on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oscars 2026 Nominations List Oscars Full Nominations Academy Awards 2026 Nominees Sinners Oscars Nominations Oscars Categories List Oscar Nominee Films 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Advertisement

Videos

ACCIDENT ALERT: High-Speed Car Collision on Golf Course Road Injures Multiple
Breaking News: Chitrakoot Outrage After 14-Year-Old Kidnapped and Murdered, Police Encounter Ensues
Breaking News: Protest Erupts in Chitrakoot After Killing of 14-Year-Old Merchant’s Son, Police Engage Suspects
Weather Alert: Delhi NCR Experiences Sudden Weather Change, Light Rain Predicted
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwar Anand Refuses Sangam Snan on Basant Panchami, Tensions Rise in Prayagraj
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget