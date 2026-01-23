Oscars 2026 Full Nominations List Out: Sinners Breaks Record, See All Categories Here

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners emerged as the biggest headline of the season. The supernatural thriller has set a new Oscars benchmark by securing a staggering 16 nominations, the highest ever for a single film, surpassing classics like Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land.

Trailing closely behind is Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, which earned 14 nominations, reaffirming its dominance throughout the awards circuit. The nominations were announced during a live broadcast from Los Angeles, hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.

‘Sinners’ Dominates Major Categories

Sinners, produced by Warner Bros., received nominations across almost all major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and multiple technical honours. Its unprecedented performance marks a defining moment for the filmmaker and the studio.

The film’s 16 nods officially break the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Industry observers have described the achievement as a rare convergence of critical acclaim and awards momentum.

Strong Showings by ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Hamnet’ and Others

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another followed closely with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme also made a significant impact with nine nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet secured recognition in several major categories, including Best Actress for Jessie Buckley.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein performed strongly across technical categories, while international cinema was led by Brazil’s The Secret Agent in the Best International Feature Film category.

India’s official submission, Homebound, backed by Dharma Productions, failed to make the final shortlist.

Industry Context and the Road to Oscar Night

The nominations arrive at a time of significant change within the global film industry. Addressing the evolving landscape, Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said, “Our profound belief is that the heartbeat of film is and will always remain unmistakably human.”

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien returning as host. With Sinners leading the race, all eyes are now on whether the record-breaking nominee can translate its historic tally into wins on Hollywood’s biggest night.