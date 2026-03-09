Shakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Global pop sensation Shakira is turning her much-awaited India return into an even bigger celebration. Just weeks after announcing her upcoming tour in the country, the singer has expanded the schedule by adding another concert in Mumbai. The decision comes after organisers witnessed overwhelming interest from fans eager to secure tickets for her shows.

With the new date added, Shakira will now perform three times in India, two concerts in Mumbai and one in Delhi, making her comeback after nearly two decades even more special.

Extra Mumbai Show Announced

The additional concert surfaced over the weekend when social media users noticed a fresh listing for the show on the District app. While tickets for the newly added performance have not yet gone on sale, the listing confirmed that the event will take place on 11 April at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Originally, Shakira was scheduled to perform in Mumbai only once, on 10 April, before heading to Delhi for the final stop of the India leg of her tour on 15 April. However, organisers cited “unprecedented demand” from fans as the reason for expanding the schedule.

Fans React To THe Surprise Addition

News of the additional show quickly spread online, sparking excitement among fans who had struggled to secure tickets earlier.

“Now we have 3 shows in India. 2 in Mumbai & 1 in Delhi. This is going to be huge. Can’t wait,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan shared their enthusiasm, posting: “New Date for @Shakira in India. Obviously only the Queen Can.”

Ticket Prices And Booking Details

Tickets for Shakira’s Mumbai and Delhi concerts went on sale on 1 March, offering several pricing categories.

The highest-priced tickets are reportedly available for ₹32,000, while general admission begins at ₹6,000.

As of now, ticket sales for the newly announced Mumbai show on 11 April have not yet opened, and organisers have not revealed when bookings will begin.

Shakira’s Return TO India After 19 Years

The concerts mark Shakira’s first major performance in India in 19 years. Her last appearance in the country took place in 2007 during the Oral Fixation Tour, when she performed in Mumbai.

This year’s concerts will see the Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian singer take the stage at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on 10 and 11 April, followed by a show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on 15 April.