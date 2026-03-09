Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details

Shakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details

Shakira has added a third concert to her India tour after overwhelming demand from fans. The global pop icon will now perform twice in Mumbai and once in Delhi this April.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global pop sensation Shakira is turning her much-awaited India return into an even bigger celebration. Just weeks after announcing her upcoming tour in the country, the singer has expanded the schedule by adding another concert in Mumbai. The decision comes after organisers witnessed overwhelming interest from fans eager to secure tickets for her shows.

With the new date added, Shakira will now perform three times in India, two concerts in Mumbai and one in Delhi, making her comeback after nearly two decades even more special.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date

Extra Mumbai Show Announced

The additional concert surfaced over the weekend when social media users noticed a fresh listing for the show on the District app. While tickets for the newly added performance have not yet gone on sale, the listing confirmed that the event will take place on 11 April at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Originally, Shakira was scheduled to perform in Mumbai only once, on 10 April, before heading to Delhi for the final stop of the India leg of her tour on 15 April. However, organisers cited “unprecedented demand” from fans as the reason for expanding the schedule.

Fans React To THe Surprise Addition

News of the additional show quickly spread online, sparking excitement among fans who had struggled to secure tickets earlier.

“Now we have 3 shows in India. 2 in Mumbai & 1 in Delhi. This is going to be huge. Can’t wait,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan shared their enthusiasm, posting: “New Date for @Shakira in India. Obviously only the Queen Can.”

Ticket Prices And Booking Details

Tickets for Shakira’s Mumbai and Delhi concerts went on sale on 1 March, offering several pricing categories.

The highest-priced tickets are reportedly available for ₹32,000, while general admission begins at ₹6,000.

As of now, ticket sales for the newly announced Mumbai show on 11 April have not yet opened, and organisers have not revealed when bookings will begin.

Shakira’s Return TO India After 19 Years

The concerts mark Shakira’s first major performance in India in 19 years. Her last appearance in the country took place in 2007 during the Oral Fixation Tour, when she performed in Mumbai.

This year’s concerts will see the Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian singer take the stage at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on 10 and 11 April, followed by a show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on 15 April.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shakira add an extra concert date in Mumbai?

Shakira added a second Mumbai show due to overwhelming demand from fans eager to attend her concerts in India.

How many shows will Shakira perform in India now?

Shakira will now perform three times in India: two concerts in Mumbai and one in Delhi.

When is the newly added Mumbai concert?

The additional Mumbai concert is scheduled for April 11 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Tickets are not yet on sale.

What are the ticket prices for Shakira's concerts in India?

Ticket prices range from ₹6,000 for general admission up to ₹32,000 for the highest-priced tickets. Sales for the new Mumbai date are not yet open.

When was Shakira last in India?

Shakira's upcoming concerts mark her first major performance in India in 19 years, with her last appearance being in 2007.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira Mumbai Concert Shakira India Tour Delhi Concert
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Shakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details
Shakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date
Entertainment
Darsheel Safary Joins Mohit Raina And Priya Mani In Upcoming Indo-US Immigrant Family Drama
Darsheel Safary Joins Mohit Raina And Priya Mani In Upcoming Indo-US Immigrant Family Drama
Entertainment
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Under Observation After Crash; Manager Shares Update
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Under Observation After Crash; Manager Shares Update
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Bahrain Oil Facility Attack Raises Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
10th Day of War: US Soldier Dies After Iran Attack; Drone Strike Reported Near Baghdad
Stock Market Slumps: Sensex Falls 2,300 Points as Oil Price Surge Hits Investors
Market Alert: Indian Stock Market Opens with Massive Fall, Sensex Down Nearly 2,000 Points
Breaking News: Indian Stock Market Tumbles in Pre-Opening as Global Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget