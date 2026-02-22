Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nicki Minaj Targets Gavin Newsom And Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom In Explosive Political Rant

Nicki Minaj Targets Gavin Newsom And Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom In Explosive Political Rant

Nicki Minaj ignites controversy after criticising California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom in a series of fiery posts on X.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nicki Minaj has once again stepped into the political spotlight, and this time, her focus is firmly on California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. In a rapid-fire series of posts on X, the rap superstar unleashed pointed criticism that quickly sent social media into overdrive.

Her remarks ranged from accusations of political hypocrisy to questions about protest movements and voter ID laws, sparking intense reactions across the internet.

“EXTREME Case Of Trump Derangement Syndrome”

Minaj took aim at Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, accusing her of having what she described as an “EXTREME case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” She suggested that public criticism of former President Donald Trump was misplaced and even advised that she take “rest for the next 3 years & out of public life forever.”

The Grammy-winning artist also questioned whether criticism directed at Trump was being used as a distraction, further escalating her attack on Democratic leadership.

Claims About Protests And “PAID ACTORS”

In another eyebrow-raising post, Minaj speculated about recent protests, including demonstrations in Minnesota, asking, “Could those protestors have been PAID ACTORS, too?!” She added that such a move would be “RIGHT out of the Left’s playbook.”

Her comments intensified debate online, with supporters applauding her for questioning mainstream narratives, while critics accused her of amplifying unverified claims.

Guns, Children And A Direct Warning

Minaj also appeared to reference an incident involving a mother allegedly pleading for help after guns were drawn on a 3-year-old child. In her post, she accused Jennifer Newsom’s husband of failing to respond to the situation and warned Jennifer Siebel Newsom to “Keep The President’s name out of your fkn mouth!!!”

She further urged that children be taught not to overlook “bullying & harassment,” tying the remark back to her broader criticism of political leadership.

Voter ID Laws And Reparations Debate

The rapper didn’t stop there. She voiced support for voter ID laws, drawing comparisons between identification requirements for everyday tasks, like shoveling snow, and the controversy surrounding ID checks at polling stations.

Minaj also addressed discussions around reparations, referencing proposals connected to debates in states such as California. With heavy sarcasm, she remarked, “Sign me up for this free money!!!” and made a pointed comment about the “Save America Act.”

Silence From Newsom Camp, Social Media Divided

So far, neither Governor Newsom nor Jennifer Siebel Newsom has publicly responded to Minaj’s statements. Online, however, the reaction has been immediate and polarising.

Some users praised Minaj for “speaking her mind,” while others criticised her for promoting speculative claims. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Nicki Minaj's recent political statements?

Nicki Minaj recently posted on X, criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, on various political topics.

What specific accusations did Nicki Minaj make against Jennifer Siebel Newsom?

Minaj accused Jennifer Siebel Newsom of having an 'EXTREME case of Trump Derangement Syndrome' and suggested she take time away from public life.

What were Nicki Minaj's thoughts on recent protests?

Minaj speculated that protestors might be 'PAID ACTORS,' suggesting it was a tactic used by 'the Left.'

Did Nicki Minaj address any specific incidents involving the Newsom couple?

Yes, Minaj referenced an alleged incident where she claims Jennifer Siebel Newsom's husband ignored a mother's plea for help regarding a child.

What are Nicki Minaj's views on voter ID laws and reparations?

Minaj expressed support for voter ID laws and sarcastically commented on reparations, questioning the idea of 'free money.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Nicki Minaj Donald Trump. Gavin Newsom Jennifer Siebel Newsom
