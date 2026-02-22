Nicki Minaj Targets Gavin Newsom And Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom In Explosive Political Rant

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Nicki Minaj has once again stepped into the political spotlight, and this time, her focus is firmly on California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. In a rapid-fire series of posts on X, the rap superstar unleashed pointed criticism that quickly sent social media into overdrive.

Her remarks ranged from accusations of political hypocrisy to questions about protest movements and voter ID laws, sparking intense reactions across the internet.

ALSO READ: 'Being Done In The Name Of Religion': Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban’s Law Allowing Domestic Violence

“EXTREME Case Of Trump Derangement Syndrome”

Today in more “CLEARLY IT’S A PSYOP” news 📰



1. Newscum’s wife/Weinstein’s reported ex lover gal has a clear & EXTREME case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. She always seems to be describing her hubby to a T when she speaks on Trump.



Could this be her subconscious way of telling… pic.twitter.com/eOX0QrvTpr — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 21, 2026

Minaj took aim at Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, accusing her of having what she described as an “EXTREME case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” She suggested that public criticism of former President Donald Trump was misplaced and even advised that she take “rest for the next 3 years & out of public life forever.”

The Grammy-winning artist also questioned whether criticism directed at Trump was being used as a distraction, further escalating her attack on Democratic leadership.

Claims About Protests And “PAID ACTORS”

In another eyebrow-raising post, Minaj speculated about recent protests, including demonstrations in Minnesota, asking, “Could those protestors have been PAID ACTORS, too?!” She added that such a move would be “RIGHT out of the Left’s playbook.”

Her comments intensified debate online, with supporters applauding her for questioning mainstream narratives, while critics accused her of amplifying unverified claims.

Guns, Children And A Direct Warning

Your husband ignored a mother begging for help to stop guns being drawn on a 3 year old multiple times!!!! How DARE YOU speak on what you’ll teach your kids?!?!! Keep The President’s name out of your fkng mouth!!! Teach them not to ignore bullying & harassment!!! Teach them that! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 21, 2026

Minaj also appeared to reference an incident involving a mother allegedly pleading for help after guns were drawn on a 3-year-old child. In her post, she accused Jennifer Newsom’s husband of failing to respond to the situation and warned Jennifer Siebel Newsom to “Keep The President’s name out of your fkn mouth!!!”

She further urged that children be taught not to overlook “bullying & harassment,” tying the remark back to her broader criticism of political leadership.

Voter ID Laws And Reparations Debate

The rapper didn’t stop there. She voiced support for voter ID laws, drawing comparisons between identification requirements for everyday tasks, like shoveling snow, and the controversy surrounding ID checks at polling stations.

Minaj also addressed discussions around reparations, referencing proposals connected to debates in states such as California. With heavy sarcasm, she remarked, “Sign me up for this free money!!!” and made a pointed comment about the “Save America Act.”

Silence From Newsom Camp, Social Media Divided

So far, neither Governor Newsom nor Jennifer Siebel Newsom has publicly responded to Minaj’s statements. Online, however, the reaction has been immediate and polarising.

Some users praised Minaj for “speaking her mind,” while others criticised her for promoting speculative claims.