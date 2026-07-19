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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesParamount's Call Of Duty Film To Bring The Modern Warfare Universe To The Big Screen In 2028

Paramount's Call Of Duty Film To Bring The Modern Warfare Universe To The Big Screen In 2028

Peter Berg confirms Paramount and Activision's Call of Duty movie will be set in the Modern Warfare universe. The Taylor Sheridan co-written film is scheduled for release in June 2028.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Call of Duty film confirmed set in Modern Warfare universe.
  • Director Peter Berg announced film targets 2028 theatrical release.
  • Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan co-writing, producing the project.

Fans of Call of Duty have finally received a significant update on the long-awaited film adaptation. Paramount Pictures and Activision have confirmed that the upcoming movie will take place within the franchise's hugely successful Modern Warfare universe. The announcement was made by director and co-writer Peter Berg during Fanatics Fest in New York City, offering the clearest indication yet of the direction the project will take ahead of its planned 2028 theatrical release.

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Peter Berg Confirms Modern Warfare Setting

Speaking during the Call of Duty in Culture Panel at Fanatics Fest, Peter Berg revealed that the film will be set in the Modern Warfare universe. The confirmation marks the first major creative update since the project was announced, although the storyline and cast have yet to be disclosed.

Berg is co-writing the screenplay alongside acclaimed writer Taylor Sheridan, whose television credits include Landman, the Yellowstone universe and Lioness. The pair are also producing the project with David Glasser of 101 Studios.

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Why Modern Warfare Is A Landmark Choice

First introduced with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, the subseries transformed Activision's blockbuster franchise by shifting away from its World War II roots and embracing contemporary military conflicts.

The games introduced fan-favourite characters including Captain Price, Soap, Ghost and antagonist Vladimir Makarov, while following the missions of Task Force 141 across global battlefields.

Over the years, the Modern Warfare storyline has expanded through multiple mainline titles, remasters and a successful reboot launched in 2019. The next instalment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, is scheduled to launch on 23 October 2026 for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Release Date Set For 2028

During Paramount's CinemaCon presentation in April, the studio announced that the Call of Duty movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 30 June 2028. The release will coincide with the franchise's 25th anniversary, celebrating a series that first launched in 2003.

The gaming franchise has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game series in history. Across more than 30 mainline titles, players have experienced conflicts ranging from World War II and Vietnam to present-day and futuristic warfare.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What universe will the upcoming Call of Duty movie be set in?

The Call of Duty movie will be set within the franchise's hugely successful Modern Warfare universe. This was confirmed by director and co-writer Peter Berg.

When is the Call of Duty film adaptation expected to be released?

The Call of Duty movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 30, 2028. This release date will coincide with the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Who is involved in directing and writing the Call of Duty movie?

Peter Berg is directing and co-writing the film. He is co-writing the screenplay alongside acclaimed writer Taylor Sheridan.

Why is the Modern Warfare universe considered a landmark choice for the movie?

The Modern Warfare subseries transformed the Call of Duty franchise by shifting from World War II to contemporary military conflicts. It also introduced popular characters like Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Modern Warfare Paramount Pictures Call Of Duty Movie Peter Berg Taylor Sheridan
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