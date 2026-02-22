Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Acclaimed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has voiced sharp criticism over reports that the Taliban has formalised provisions permitting domestic violence under specific conditions. His reaction comes amid growing concern from rights groups and public figures over the reported penal code in Afghanistan.

“I Beseech The Mufties And Mullas Of India…”

Talibans have legalised wife beating but with out any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parent place with out the husband’s permission , she will be jailed for three months . I beseech the Mufties and mullas

Of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 21, 2026

Taking to X on February 21, Akhtar did not mince words. Referring to the reported clauses in the new code, he wrote:

“Talibans have legalised wife beating but without any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parent place with out the husband’s permission , she will be jailed for three months . I beseech the Mufties and mullas of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion.”

What ever may be the political expediency these uncouth barbaric Talibans shouldn’t be given any credibility or respectability by us . They are the scum of the world . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 21, 2026

He continued in a second post:

“What ever may be the political expediency these uncouth barbaric Talibans shouldn’t be given any credibility or respectability by us . They are the scum of the world.”

His remarks quickly circulated online, triggering intense debate about women’s rights and the responsibility of religious leaders to publicly oppose such measures.

What The Reported Law States

The response follows news that the Taliban has introduced a comprehensive 90-page criminal code, reportedly signed by its supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. According to a report by The Independent, the new framework permits a husband to physically assault his wife under certain circumstances.

Under the reported provisions, punishment applies only if the assault involves a stick and results in severe injury, with the burden of proof placed on the woman. Even in such cases, the maximum penalty for the husband is said to be 15 days in prison.

The code also reportedly states that a woman who leaves her husband’s home without his permission may face up to three months in jail. Relatives who provide her shelter could also be considered to have committed an offence. Critics argue that these clauses significantly restrict women’s autonomy and legal protection.

Earlier, the Population Foundation of India described the development as “shocking and dangerous,” warning that it effectively legitimises abuse.

Swara Bhasker And Others React

Actor Swara Bhasker also strongly criticised the reported law. Sharing news reports on February 20, she condemned the Taliban in forceful terms, calling the move inhumane and deeply disturbing. In her post, she described the group as “absolute monsters” and said the law was an affront to humanity and the religion they claim to represent. Her reaction drew widespread attention online.

Actor Gauahar Khan labelled the reported provisions “disgusting,” while Nandish Sandhu questioned the reasoning behind such legislation. Human rights advocates have similarly expressed alarm, arguing that the code institutionalises violence rather than preventing it.

A Growing Global Debate

As reactions continue to pour in, the controversy has reignited urgent conversations about women’s rights, religious interpretation, and accountability. With prominent cultural figures speaking out, the issue has moved beyond political discourse and into the wider public consciousness.