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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodMarvel Drops First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer As Ticket Sales Go Live; Doctor Doom Gets First Look

Marvel Drops First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer As Ticket Sales Go Live; Doctor Doom Gets First Look

The first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer is finally here, and fans are already going gaga over Doctor Doom's debut and Chris Evans' surprise return.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:44 PM (IST)

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their biggest glimpse yet into the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2-minute-25-second trailer arrives as ticket bookings open exclusively for Infinity Vision-certified theatres. It also offers the first official look at Robert Downey Jr as the iconic villain, Doctor Doom. The film will hit theatres on December 18. 

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer OUT

The trailer opens with an ominous warning that “something is coming”, setting the tone for what appears to be Marvel’s biggest multiversal battle yet. One of the biggest highlights is Robert Downey Jr’s long-awaited return to the MCU. More than seven years after bidding farewell to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, the actor returns in a completely different avatar - in a green cloak, metallic armour and mask.

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The trailer also brings together some of Marvel’s biggest franchises as the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men collide for the first time on screen. Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto) appear alongside familiar MCU faces, including Sam Wilson's Captain America, Thor, Yelena Belova, and Shang-Chi.

Several action-packed sequences tease clashes between superheroes before they unite against Doctor Doom. Among the standout moments is an intense face-off between Thor and Doctor Doom, while multiple battles unfold across different universes as reality itself begins to fracture. The trailer also marks the return of Chris Evans, who reprises his role as the original Captain America.

How Did Social Media Users React?

One user, after watching the trailer, wrote, “2018: Thor vs Thanos. 2026: Thor vs Doctor Doom.”

“2018: We're in the Endgame now; 2026: We're in the Doomsday now,” another commented.

ALSO READ: Not CGI! Christopher Nolan Confirms Real Dolphins Appeared In Matt Damon’s 'The Odyssey' Scene

A third commented, “I feel like crying. We have waited so long for this trailer.”

“The same STROMBREAKER that pierced through all 6 infinity stones just got stopped by only 2 fingers of DOOM,” commented yet another. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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Marvel Breaking News ABP Live Avengers Doomsday
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