The Odyssey Controversy: Viking Ship Owners Claim Universal Didn't Pay Repair Costs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swedish nonprofit alleges Universal failed to pay ship repair costs.

Association covered $6,000 repairs, still awaits promised reimbursement.

Universal denies claims, states all vessel invoices were paid.

Dispute overshadows film's continued global box office success.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the global box office, but the film has now become the centre of an unexpected dispute. A Swedish nonprofit that loaned a replica Viking longship for the production has alleged that the vessel was returned with damage and that Universal Pictures failed to reimburse the agreed repair costs. The organisation claims it covered the repairs itself and is still awaiting payment. Universal, however, has rejected the allegations, insisting that every invoice linked to the ship, including repair expenses, has already been settled. The disagreement has cast a shadow over the film's remarkable commercial success.

The Odyssey Payment Dispute

According to The Guardian, the Vikingaleden association, which owns several Viking longship replicas, allowed its vessel Glad av Gillberga to be used during the filming of The Odyssey. While the organisation welcomed the opportunity, it says the experience later turned sour.

Peter Olausson, chair of the Vikingaleden association, claimed the production had agreed to reimburse repair costs after the ship was returned. "We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour. Of course, Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten," he told the publication. He further added, "The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed."The association said the ship has since been repaired and is back in service, but it alleges the promised payment never arrived.

Universal Denies Allegations

Universal Pictures has disputed the claims, maintaining that all financial obligations relating to the vessel were fulfilled. Responding to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the studio said, "Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The studio and the production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding." The studio has not commented further on the disagreement.

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Box Office Success Continues

The controversy comes as The Odyssey enjoys an exceptional theatrical run worldwide. Made on a reported budget of $250 million, the historical epic has already crossed the $300 million mark globally within its first week and is steadily moving towards $400 million. Based on Homer's classic Greek epic, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Jon Bernthal.

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While Universal and the Vikingaleden association offer conflicting accounts of what happened, the payment dispute has become an unexpected talking point around The Odyssey, even as Christopher Nolan's latest film continues its impressive run at cinemas worldwide.