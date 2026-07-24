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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodThe Odyssey Controversy: Viking Ship Owners Claim Universal Didn't Pay Repair Costs

The Odyssey Controversy: Viking Ship Owners Claim Universal Didn't Pay Repair Costs

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has landed in controversy after owners of a Viking ship used during filming alleged Universal Pictures failed to reimburse repair costs. The studio has denied the claims, insisting all invoices were paid, even as the film continues its blockbuster box office run.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swedish nonprofit alleges Universal failed to pay ship repair costs.
  • Association covered $6,000 repairs, still awaits promised reimbursement.
  • Universal denies claims, states all vessel invoices were paid.
  • Dispute overshadows film's continued global box office success.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the global box office, but the film has now become the centre of an unexpected dispute. A Swedish nonprofit that loaned a replica Viking longship for the production has alleged that the vessel was returned with damage and that Universal Pictures failed to reimburse the agreed repair costs. The organisation claims it covered the repairs itself and is still awaiting payment. Universal, however, has rejected the allegations, insisting that every invoice linked to the ship, including repair expenses, has already been settled. The disagreement has cast a shadow over the film's remarkable commercial success.

The Odyssey Payment Dispute

According to The Guardian, the Vikingaleden association, which owns several Viking longship replicas, allowed its vessel Glad av Gillberga to be used during the filming of The Odyssey. While the organisation welcomed the opportunity, it says the experience later turned sour.

Peter Olausson, chair of the Vikingaleden association, claimed the production had agreed to reimburse repair costs after the ship was returned. "We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour. Of course, Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten," he told the publication. He further added, "The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed."The association said the ship has since been repaired and is back in service, but it alleges the promised payment never arrived.

Universal Denies Allegations

Universal Pictures has disputed the claims, maintaining that all financial obligations relating to the vessel were fulfilled. Responding to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the studio said, "Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The studio and the production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding." The studio has not commented further on the disagreement.

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Box Office Success Continues

The controversy comes as The Odyssey enjoys an exceptional theatrical run worldwide. Made on a reported budget of $250 million, the historical epic has already crossed the $300 million mark globally within its first week and is steadily moving towards $400 million. Based on Homer's classic Greek epic, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Jon Bernthal.

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While Universal and the Vikingaleden association offer conflicting accounts of what happened, the payment dispute has become an unexpected talking point around The Odyssey, even as Christopher Nolan's latest film continues its impressive run at cinemas worldwide.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute surrounding Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey?

The film is embroiled in a payment dispute. A Swedish nonprofit claims Universal Pictures failed to reimburse agreed repair costs for a replica Viking longship used in the production.

Who are the parties involved in The Odyssey's payment dispute?

The dispute involves Universal Pictures and the Swedish nonprofit Vikingaleden association. The association loaned their replica Viking longship, Glad av Gillberga, for the film's production.

What are the Vikingaleden association's claims?

The association alleges their replica longship was returned damaged, and Universal has not reimbursed the promised $6,000 for material repair costs. They had to cover the repairs themselves.

How has Universal Pictures responded to the allegations?

Universal denies the claims, stating that all invoices related to the Glad av Gillberga, including repair expenses, were paid in full. They have contacted the association to resolve any misunderstanding.

Has the dispute affected The Odyssey's box office performance?

No, the film continues its exceptional theatrical run worldwide. It has already crossed $300 million globally and is steadily moving towards $400 million.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Christopher Nolan United STates The Odyssey The Odyssey Box Office The Odyssey Controversy Glad Av Gillberga Vikingaleden Association
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