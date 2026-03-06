Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodBritney Spears Arrested In California On Suspicion Of DUI

Britney Spears Arrested In California On Suspicion Of DUI

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence. The singer was released hours later and is due in court on May 4.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Global pop star Britney Spears has reportedly been arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the singer was taken into custody late on Wednesday, March 4, drawing renewed public attention to the life of one of pop music’s most recognisable figures.

Authorities said Spears was detained at approximately 9:28 pm local time. She was later formally booked at 3:02 am and released a few hours afterward at 6:07 am. The development was confirmed by several media outlets, including Billboard, Variety, and TMZ, after reviewing official records.

The singer is expected to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the case.

Alleged Erratic Driving Led To Stop

According to reports, officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stopped Spears after receiving information that her vehicle was being driven erratically at high speed on a motorway.

Authorities stated that she was driving her black BMW 430i southbound on US-101 when officers pulled her over. Officials said she “showed signs of impairment” and underwent a series of field sobriety tests following the stop.

Her vehicle was later impounded, and chemical test results related to the incident are still pending as investigations continue.

A representative for the singer told the BBC, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

Spears was briefly taken to a medical facility for blood tests as part of standard drink-driving procedures before being released from custody in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following the arrest, Spears’ representative addressed the situation, stating that the singer intends to cooperate with authorities moving forward.

The representative said, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

They added, "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The statement further noted, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

A Life Lived Under Public Scrutiny

Spears’ personal life has frequently unfolded under the intense gaze of the public. Global attention around the singer intensified again in 2021, when a judge ended the conservatorship that had governed her personal and financial affairs for 13 years.

The legal arrangement had been overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, and its termination marked a major turning point in her life and career.

Following the end of the conservatorship, Spears went through several significant changes. She married actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, though the couple later separated and finalised their divorce.

During the same period, Spears released her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, offering a personal account of her career and the challenges she faced during the conservatorship.

Career, Music And Life Beyond The Spotlight

Despite stepping away from the spotlight in recent years, Spears remains one of the most successful pop artists in history. Her catalogue includes global hits such as Baby One More Time, Toxic, Everytime, Gimme More, Womanizer, and Stronger.

Her most recent musical release was a 2022 duet with Elton John. In January 2024, Spears stated that she would “never return to the music industry.”

(Image Source: Twitter/@breatheonmiley)
Reports have also indicated that she recently sold her music catalogue and related rights to Primary Wave, marking another major shift in her career.

Spears had previously planned a Las Vegas residency titled Domination in 2019, but the project was postponed and she stepped back from performing.

As investigations into the latest incident continue, the singer’s upcoming May 4 court appearance will determine the next stage in the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Britney Spears arrested?

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers stopped her vehicle due to erratic driving at high speed on a motorway.

When was Britney Spears taken into custody and released?

Britney Spears was detained late on Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 9:28 pm. She was booked at 3:02 am and released a few hours later at 6:07 am on Thursday morning.

What does Britney Spears' representative say about the arrest?

Her representative stated that the singer intends to cooperate.

When is Britney Spears expected to appear in court?

Britney Spears is expected to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the DUI case.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Hollywood News Entertainment Celebrity News Britney Spears Pop Music
