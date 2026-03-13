Zendaya’s Sweet Reaction To Being Called ‘Mrs Holland’ Has Fans Swooning Online: WATCH

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A light-hearted moment involving Zendaya has quickly captured the internet’s attention. During a glamorous appearance at the 19th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on March 12, the actor shared a sweet exchange with fans that instantly went viral.

While posing on the red carpet, Zendaya reacted with a mix of surprise and playful embarrassment when fans began calling her “Mrs Holland.” The comment, referencing her recent marriage to actor Tom Holland, sparked a charming response that fans online simply cannot stop talking about.

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Zendaya’s Adorable Reaction On The Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by couples! 💫 (@relationships.usa)

In a video that has since circulated widely across social media, Zendaya can be seen smiling confidently while posing for photographers at the event. The atmosphere quickly turned playful when someone nearby called out “Mrs Holland.”

The actor responded with a wide smile before blushing noticeably. As the moment continued, fans could be heard cheering and saying, “Come on! Come now! That’s a wife.”

Zendaya, clearly amused by the comments, flashed a shy grin before walking off the carpet, her reaction instantly becoming a favourite online.

Fans React To The Viral Moment

The clip quickly sparked excitement among fans, many of whom were delighted to see the actor’s reaction. Social media users also commented on how Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept details of their relationship — and wedding, largely private.

One fan wrote, “I can’t wait to see her wedding dress in about 10 years.”

Another commented, “SHE COULDN’T KEEP HER COOL.”

A different fan added, “And that’s how happy a wife SHOULD BE.”

Another simply wrote, “Oh you know she loved hearing that.”

Many viewers also pointed out what they described as her newlywed glow, with one fan commenting, “she said,i know that’s right.”

Wedding Confirmation That Surprised Fans

¡Zendaya y Tom Holland se casaron en secreto!. La noticia fue revelada por su estilista y amigo cercano, Law Roach, durante la alfombra roja de los premios SAG 2026 en Los Ángeles. 💍😍 ¿Qué te pareció la noticia? 🤍



CC: RRSS#Zendaya #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/hO5YihmQKm — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) March 2, 2026

Although speculation about their marriage had been circulating, confirmation arrived in an unexpected way earlier this year.

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach addressed the rumours while speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet. He said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked, “Is that true?”, he responded, “It’s very true,” before laughing and moving on.

The subtle reveal only fuelled excitement among fans. Earlier, when Zendaya attended Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show, observers noticed a gold band on her finger, which quickly became a talking point online.

How Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Love Story Began

The couple’s relationship began while working together on the Spider-Man reboot, where they portrayed Peter Parker and MJ. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance.

They appeared together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The duo is also set to reunite in upcoming projects Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

Their engagement reportedly took place between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in 2024, when Tom proposed to Zendaya. She was later seen wearing a 5-carat diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, sparking widespread speculation.

Before proposing, Tom sought the blessing of Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer.

Tom’s father, Dominic, later shared further details in a Patreon blog post.

He wrote, “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”