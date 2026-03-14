Explosion Hits Jewish School In Amsterdam, Mayor Calls It ‘Targeted Attack’

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An explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday has heightened concerns about rising antisemitic violence in the Netherlands and across Europe. Authorities said the blast caused only limited damage, but the incident has drawn strong condemnation from city officials and renewed calls for tighter security around Jewish institutions.

Mayor Femke Halsema described the attack as a deliberate act targeting the Jewish community and warned about the growing number of antisemitic incidents in the city.

Police Investigate Suspect Seen On Camera

Dutch police have launched an investigation into the explosion and are reviewing surveillance footage that reportedly shows the individual responsible for detonating the explosive device.

According to reports cited by Sky News, investigators believe the footage could help identify the suspect involved in the attack on the school.

Authorities are examining whether the incident is connected to other recent acts of violence against Jewish institutions in the region. Security measures have been intensified while the investigation continues.

Synagogue Attack In Rotterdam A Day Earlier

The explosion in Amsterdam occurred just one day after police arrested four men over an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam. Authorities said an explosion around 3:40 a.m. local time sparked a fire at the synagogue in the city center.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident prompted police to immediately increase surveillance at synagogues across the city.

Law enforcement officials are now exploring whether the attacks in Amsterdam and Rotterdam could be connected.

Similar Incident Reported In Belgium

Concerns have also grown after another explosion earlier in the week at a synagogue in Liège in neighboring Belgium. The blast triggered a fire but did not result in casualties. Taken together, the incidents have raised alarm among European authorities about the safety of Jewish schools, synagogues, and community centers.

Mayor Halsema condemned the Amsterdam attack as a “cowardly act of aggression,” emphasizing that the city would not tolerate violence against Jewish residents.

Officials say security has been stepped up at Jewish institutions across several European cities following the recent incidents.

Analysts warn that rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Israel and Iran, could contribute to an increase in antisemitic attacks worldwide. With Jewish communities already on high alert, authorities across Europe are prioritizing protective measures to safeguard schools, synagogues, and other community facilities.