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HomeNewsIndiaCentre Proposes Weekend Parliament Sittings To Recover Lost Time In Budget Session

Centre Proposes Weekend Parliament Sittings To Recover Lost Time In Budget Session

Centre proposes weekend sittings in Parliament on March 28–29 to offset disruptions and holidays during the ongoing Budget Session.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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The Centre has proposed holding Parliament sittings over a weekend to make up for time lost during the ongoing Budget Session. According to officials familiar with the discussions, the government has suggested that both Houses meet on March 28 and 29, which fall on a Saturday and Sunday, to compensate for the shortened legislative calendar.

The second phase of the Budget Session began on March 9 and is scheduled to conclude on April 2. However, a combination of protests, adjournments, and a series of upcoming public holidays has significantly reduced the time available for legislative work.

Government Pushes For Extra Sitting Days

Under normal circumstances, the Parliament of India functions from Monday to Friday. The proposal to convene over a weekend is therefore an unusual step aimed at ensuring that pending legislative business is completed before the session ends. Officials said the government believes additional working days are necessary because several holidays fall within the remaining calendar. These include Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Ram Navami, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

The Centre has argued that without extending the schedule, the available time for debates and passage of legislation would be significantly limited.

Disruptions And Political Tensions

The current session has also been marked by repeated disruptions. Opposition protests, arguments over a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, and several adjournments have already consumed a considerable portion of parliamentary time. These interruptions have slowed down legislative proceedings and complicated the government’s plan to push forward several key bills during the session.

Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to manage the session effectively. They argue that poor floor coordination and unresolved political disagreements have contributed to the repeated disruptions.

Women’s Reservation Proposal Among Key Bills

Among the major pieces of legislation expected to be introduced is a bill aimed at separating the implementation of the Women’s Reservation law from the delimitation process.

The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that 33 percent of seats in Parliament and state assemblies are reserved for women. Officials said the government is keen to advance the measure during the current session, which has increased the urgency to secure additional working days, as per reports.

Budget Session Timeline

This year’s Budget Session has been split into two phases. The first phase began on January 28 and continued until February 13. The second phase resumed on March 9 and is expected to end on April 2.

With legislative time shrinking because of disruptions and holidays, the proposal for weekend sittings has been presented as a way to maximize the remaining schedule.

If approved, the March 28–29 sittings would represent a rare instance of Parliament functioning over a weekend, highlighting the government’s push to complete important legislative work before the session draws to a close.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the government proposing weekend Parliament sittings?

The government is proposing weekend sittings to make up for lost time in the Budget Session due to protests, adjournments, and upcoming holidays.

When are the proposed weekend sittings scheduled to take place?

The government has suggested holding Parliament sittings on March 28 and 29, which are a Saturday and Sunday.

What factors have reduced the available time for legislative work during the current session?

Protests, adjournments, and several upcoming public holidays like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Ram Navami have significantly reduced the available legislative time.

What is a significant bill expected to be introduced during this session?

A key bill expected is one that separates the implementation of the Women's Reservation law from the delimitation process, reserving 33 percent of seats for women.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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