Centre Proposes Weekend Parliament Sittings To Recover Lost Time In Budget Session

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The Centre has proposed holding Parliament sittings over a weekend to make up for time lost during the ongoing Budget Session. According to officials familiar with the discussions, the government has suggested that both Houses meet on March 28 and 29, which fall on a Saturday and Sunday, to compensate for the shortened legislative calendar.

The second phase of the Budget Session began on March 9 and is scheduled to conclude on April 2. However, a combination of protests, adjournments, and a series of upcoming public holidays has significantly reduced the time available for legislative work.

Government Pushes For Extra Sitting Days

Under normal circumstances, the Parliament of India functions from Monday to Friday. The proposal to convene over a weekend is therefore an unusual step aimed at ensuring that pending legislative business is completed before the session ends. Officials said the government believes additional working days are necessary because several holidays fall within the remaining calendar. These include Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Ram Navami, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

The Centre has argued that without extending the schedule, the available time for debates and passage of legislation would be significantly limited.

Disruptions And Political Tensions

The current session has also been marked by repeated disruptions. Opposition protests, arguments over a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, and several adjournments have already consumed a considerable portion of parliamentary time. These interruptions have slowed down legislative proceedings and complicated the government’s plan to push forward several key bills during the session.

Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to manage the session effectively. They argue that poor floor coordination and unresolved political disagreements have contributed to the repeated disruptions.

Women’s Reservation Proposal Among Key Bills

Among the major pieces of legislation expected to be introduced is a bill aimed at separating the implementation of the Women’s Reservation law from the delimitation process.

The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that 33 percent of seats in Parliament and state assemblies are reserved for women. Officials said the government is keen to advance the measure during the current session, which has increased the urgency to secure additional working days, as per reports.

Budget Session Timeline

This year’s Budget Session has been split into two phases. The first phase began on January 28 and continued until February 13. The second phase resumed on March 9 and is expected to end on April 2.

With legislative time shrinking because of disruptions and holidays, the proposal for weekend sittings has been presented as a way to maximize the remaining schedule.

If approved, the March 28–29 sittings would represent a rare instance of Parliament functioning over a weekend, highlighting the government’s push to complete important legislative work before the session draws to a close.