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HomeCitiesLt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Oath As Governor Of Bihar

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Oath As Governor Of Bihar

Hasnain, former commander of the Army's 15 Corps and Military Secretary, previously served as Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

Patna, Mar 14 (PTI) Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the governor of Bihar on Saturday.

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hasnain at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.

Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the governor.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers, among others.

Hasnain's last posting in uniform was as Military Secretary of the Indian Army, a key position responsible for senior-level personnel management. Prior to this, he commanded the Army's 15 Corps in Jammu & Kashmir.

Hasnain remained active in national and academic roles even after retirement. In 2018, he was appointed chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

In 2020, he joined the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a member. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Bihar News Bihar Politics Syed Ata Hasnain
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