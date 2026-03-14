Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Oath As Governor Of Bihar

Patna, Mar 14 (PTI) Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the governor of Bihar on Saturday.

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hasnain at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.

Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the governor.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers, among others.

Hasnain's last posting in uniform was as Military Secretary of the Indian Army, a key position responsible for senior-level personnel management. Prior to this, he commanded the Army's 15 Corps in Jammu & Kashmir.

Hasnain remained active in national and academic roles even after retirement. In 2018, he was appointed chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

In 2020, he joined the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a member.

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