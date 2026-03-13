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HomeEntertainmentHansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce on mutual grounds on March 11 after three years of marriage.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Hansika Motwani has shared her first social media post after being granted a divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya on mutual grounds. The divorce was finalised on March 11. Although the post appeared to reflect her state of mind following the separation, neither she nor Khaturiya directly addressed the divorce.

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story to share a message after the divorce. “Chardi Kala always,” read the post. The phrase refers to being optimistic and resilient even in tough times.

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Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce

Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya’s Love Story

Khaturiya proposed to the love of his life at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022, and the couple tied the knot a month later in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

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However, soon after their wedding, the couple reportedly realised that they were poles apart in terms of temperament, opinions and lifestyle. According to reports, they had been living separately since 2024 and later filed for divorce.

In 2025, Motwani deleted several wedding photos from her Instagram account. According to her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, she did not seek alimony or maintenance as part of the settlement, as she wanted to bring a “dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage”. 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Hansika Motwani granted a divorce?

Hansika Motwani was granted a divorce from Sohael Khaturiya on mutual grounds on March 11.

What was Hansika Motwani's first social media post after her divorce?

Her first post was on her Instagram Story, a message that read,

Did Hansika Motwani seek alimony in her divorce settlement?

No, she did not seek alimony or maintenance as part of the settlement, aiming for a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage.

When did Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya get married?

The couple tied the knot in December 2022, a month after Sohael Khaturiya proposed at the Eiffel Tower.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Instagram Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya
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