Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

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Actor Hansika Motwani has shared her first social media post after being granted a divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya on mutual grounds. The divorce was finalised on March 11. Although the post appeared to reflect her state of mind following the separation, neither she nor Khaturiya directly addressed the divorce.

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story to share a message after the divorce. “Chardi Kala always,” read the post. The phrase refers to being optimistic and resilient even in tough times.



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Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya’s Love Story

Khaturiya proposed to the love of his life at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022, and the couple tied the knot a month later in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

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However, soon after their wedding, the couple reportedly realised that they were poles apart in terms of temperament, opinions and lifestyle. According to reports, they had been living separately since 2024 and later filed for divorce.

In 2025, Motwani deleted several wedding photos from her Instagram account. According to her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, she did not seek alimony or maintenance as part of the settlement, as she wanted to bring a “dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage”.