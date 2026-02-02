Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentGrammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny And Lady Gaga Dominate Music’s Biggest Night

Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny And Lady Gaga Dominate Music’s Biggest Night

Grammys 2026 Winners List: Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny lead the night with major victories as music’s biggest stars gather at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. See the complete list.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Music’s biggest night returned in full force as the 2026 Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating artistry across genres, cultures, and generations. Hosted once again by Trevor Noah, the ceremony blended spectacle with substance, spotlighting global sounds, breakthrough artists, and dominant chart-toppers who shaped the year in music.

From rap and pop to Latin, rock, and global music, the night belonged to heavyweights with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga standing tall among the evening’s biggest winners.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Becomes EGOT Winner As Dalai Lama And K-Pop Rewrite Awards History

Star Power At Grammys 2026

The ceremony featured a high-profile lineup of presenters including Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser, and Marcello Hernandez, underscoring the Grammys’ blend of music, pop culture, and entertainment.

Indian musicians also made a visible presence through nominations for Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti, and Charu Suri, reflecting India’s growing global influence, though the night ended without a win for the country.

Top Winners Who Ruled Grammys 2026

Several artists walked away with career-defining victories, reshaping the awards narrative for the year:

  • Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, further cementing his global dominance
  • Kendrick Lamar secured multiple wins, including Record of the Year and Best Rap Album
  • Lady Gaga added another trophy with Best Pop Vocal Album
  • Billie Eilish took home Song of the Year
  • Olivia Dean emerged victorious as Best New Artist

Grammys 2026 Full Winners List

General And Major Categories

(Imaage Source: Twitter/@AmardeepKushw20)
(Imaage Source: Twitter/@AmardeepKushw20)
  • Album of the Year: Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny
  • Record of the Year: Luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA
  • Song of the Year: Wildflower - Billie Eilish
  • Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
  • Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen
  • Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Cirkut

Pop Categories

(Image Source: Twitter/@mdnightchords)
(Image Source: Twitter/@mdnightchords)
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy - Lola Young
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem - Lady Gaga
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
  • Best Dance-Pop Recording: Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

Rap And R&B

(Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)
  • Best Rap Album: GNX - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Rap Performance: Chains & Whips - Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
  • Best Rap Song: TV Off - Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay
  • Best R&B Album: Mutt - Leon Thomas
  • Best R&B Performance: Folded - Kehlani
  • Best Traditional R&B Performance: Vibes Don’t Lie - Leon Thomas
  • Best R&B Song: Folded - Kehlani

Rock, Alternative And Metal

(Image Source: Twitter/@thecure_mexico)
(Image Source: Twitter/@thecure_mexico)
  • Best Rock Album: Never Enough - Turnstile
  • Best Rock Performance: Changes (Live from Villa Park) - Yungblud
  • Best Metal Performance: Birds - Turnstile
  • Best Rock Song: As Alive as You Need Me to Be - Nine Inch Nails
  • Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
  • Best Alternative Music Performance: Alone - The Cure

Latin, Global And African Music

(Image Source: Twitter/@tylajpg)
(Image Source: Twitter/@tylajpg)
  • Best Latin Urban Album: Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny
  • Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade
  • Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) - Carín León
  • Best Global Music Performance: EoO - Bad Bunny
  • Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start - Tyla
  • Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi

Soundtracks, Visual Media And Spoken Word

(Image Source: Twitter/@Kpop_Herald)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Kpop_Herald)
  • Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
  • Best Music Film: Music by John Williams
  • Best Compilation Soundtrack: Sinners - Various Artists
  • Best Score Soundtrack: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
  • Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama
  • Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz

Country, Jazz, And Gospel

(Image Source: Twitter/@YahooEnt)
(Image Source: Twitter/@YahooEnt)
  • Best Country Solo Performance: Bad As I Used to Be - Chris Stapleton
  • Best Country Song: Bitin’ List - Tyler Childers
  • Best Traditional Country Album: Ain’t In It for My Health - Zach Top
  • Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait - Samara Joy
  • Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights - Sullivan Fortner
  • Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine - Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
  • Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lady Gaga Kendrick Lamar Bad Bunny Grammy Awards Winners Grammys 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
India
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup Controversy: Pakistan Declines Showdown With India
Weather Update: Dense Fog Returns to Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Breaking News: Court Grants Police Remand to Four Arrested in Rohit Shetty Firing Case
Breaking News: Violence Erupts in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, Mob Attacks Police with Stones
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget