Grammys 2026 Winners List: Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny lead the night with major victories as music’s biggest stars gather at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. See the complete list.
Music’s biggest night returned in full force as the 2026 Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating artistry across genres, cultures, and generations. Hosted once again by Trevor Noah, the ceremony blended spectacle with substance, spotlighting global sounds, breakthrough artists, and dominant chart-toppers who shaped the year in music.
From rap and pop to Latin, rock, and global music, the night belonged to heavyweights with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga standing tall among the evening’s biggest winners.
Star Power At Grammys 2026
The ceremony featured a high-profile lineup of presenters including Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser, and Marcello Hernandez, underscoring the Grammys’ blend of music, pop culture, and entertainment.
Indian musicians also made a visible presence through nominations for Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti, and Charu Suri, reflecting India’s growing global influence, though the night ended without a win for the country.
Top Winners Who Ruled Grammys 2026
Lady Gaga accepts the #GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album, saying, ‘I know that sometimes, when you’re in the studio with a bunch of guys, it can be hard—so always listen to yourself and fight for your ideas.pic.twitter.com/uWzU0NQX8J— ceeagenda (@cee0000001) February 2, 2026
Several artists walked away with career-defining victories, reshaping the awards narrative for the year:
- Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, further cementing his global dominance
- Kendrick Lamar secured multiple wins, including Record of the Year and Best Rap Album
- Lady Gaga added another trophy with Best Pop Vocal Album
- Billie Eilish took home Song of the Year
- Olivia Dean emerged victorious as Best New Artist
Grammys 2026 Full Winners List
General And Major Categories
- Album of the Year: Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny
- Record of the Year: Luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA
- Song of the Year: Wildflower - Billie Eilish
- Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
- Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen
- Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Cirkut
Pop Categories
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy - Lola Young
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem - Lady Gaga
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Best Dance-Pop Recording: Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
Rap And R&B
- Best Rap Album: GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- Best Rap Performance: Chains & Whips - Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
- Best Rap Song: TV Off - Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay
- Best R&B Album: Mutt - Leon Thomas
- Best R&B Performance: Folded - Kehlani
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: Vibes Don’t Lie - Leon Thomas
- Best R&B Song: Folded - Kehlani
Rock, Alternative And Metal
- Best Rock Album: Never Enough - Turnstile
- Best Rock Performance: Changes (Live from Villa Park) - Yungblud
- Best Metal Performance: Birds - Turnstile
- Best Rock Song: As Alive as You Need Me to Be - Nine Inch Nails
- Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
- Best Alternative Music Performance: Alone - The Cure
Latin, Global And African Music
- Best Latin Urban Album: Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny
- Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade
- Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) - Carín León
- Best Global Music Performance: EoO - Bad Bunny
- Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start - Tyla
- Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
Soundtracks, Visual Media And Spoken Word
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
- Best Music Film: Music by John Williams
- Best Compilation Soundtrack: Sinners - Various Artists
- Best Score Soundtrack: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
- Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz
Country, Jazz, And Gospel
- Best Country Solo Performance: Bad As I Used to Be - Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Song: Bitin’ List - Tyler Childers
- Best Traditional Country Album: Ain’t In It for My Health - Zach Top
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait - Samara Joy
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights - Sullivan Fortner
- Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine - Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed