Music’s biggest night returned in full force as the 2026 Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating artistry across genres, cultures, and generations. Hosted once again by Trevor Noah, the ceremony blended spectacle with substance, spotlighting global sounds, breakthrough artists, and dominant chart-toppers who shaped the year in music.

From rap and pop to Latin, rock, and global music, the night belonged to heavyweights with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga standing tall among the evening’s biggest winners.

Star Power At Grammys 2026

The ceremony featured a high-profile lineup of presenters including Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Jeff Goldblum, Teyana Taylor, Nikki Glaser, and Marcello Hernandez, underscoring the Grammys’ blend of music, pop culture, and entertainment.

Indian musicians also made a visible presence through nominations for Anoushka Shankar, Siddhant Bhatia, Shakti, and Charu Suri, reflecting India’s growing global influence, though the night ended without a win for the country.

Top Winners Who Ruled Grammys 2026

Lady Gaga accepts the #GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album, saying, ‘I know that sometimes, when you’re in the studio with a bunch of guys, it can be hard—so always listen to yourself and fight for your ideas.pic.twitter.com/uWzU0NQX8J — ceeagenda (@cee0000001) February 2, 2026

Several artists walked away with career-defining victories, reshaping the awards narrative for the year:

Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, further cementing his global dominance

Kendrick Lamar secured multiple wins, including Record of the Year and Best Rap Album

Lady Gaga added another trophy with Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish took home Song of the Year

Olivia Dean emerged victorious as Best New Artist

Grammys 2026 Full Winners List

General And Major Categories

(Imaage Source: Twitter/@AmardeepKushw20)

Album of the Year: Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny

Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny Record of the Year: Luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA Song of the Year: Wildflower - Billie Eilish

Wildflower - Billie Eilish Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

Amy Allen Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Cirkut

Pop Categories

(Image Source: Twitter/@mdnightchords)

Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy - Lola Young

Messy - Lola Young Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem - Lady Gaga

Mayhem - Lady Gaga Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Best Dance-Pop Recording: Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

Rap And R&B

(Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)

Best Rap Album: GNX - Kendrick Lamar

GNX - Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Performance: Chains & Whips - Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Chains & Whips - Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams Best Rap Song: TV Off - Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay

TV Off - Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay Best R&B Album: Mutt - Leon Thomas

Mutt - Leon Thomas Best R&B Performance: Folded - Kehlani

Folded - Kehlani Best Traditional R&B Performance: Vibes Don’t Lie - Leon Thomas

Vibes Don’t Lie - Leon Thomas Best R&B Song: Folded - Kehlani

Rock, Alternative And Metal

(Image Source: Twitter/@thecure_mexico)

Best Rock Album: Never Enough - Turnstile

Never Enough - Turnstile Best Rock Performance: Changes (Live from Villa Park) - Yungblud

Changes (Live from Villa Park) - Yungblud Best Metal Performance: Birds - Turnstile

Birds - Turnstile Best Rock Song: As Alive as You Need Me to Be - Nine Inch Nails

As Alive as You Need Me to Be - Nine Inch Nails Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure Best Alternative Music Performance: Alone - The Cure

Latin, Global And African Music

(Image Source: Twitter/@tylajpg)

Best Latin Urban Album: Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny

Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade

Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) - Carín León

Palabra De To’s (Seca) - Carín León Best Global Music Performance: EoO - Bad Bunny

EoO - Bad Bunny Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start - Tyla

Push 2 Start - Tyla Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi

Soundtracks, Visual Media And Spoken Word

(Image Source: Twitter/@Kpop_Herald)

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters Best Music Film: Music by John Williams

Music by John Williams Best Compilation Soundtrack: Sinners - Various Artists

Sinners - Various Artists Best Score Soundtrack: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Sinners - Ludwig Göransson Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz

Country, Jazz, And Gospel

(Image Source: Twitter/@YahooEnt)

Best Country Solo Performance: Bad As I Used to Be - Chris Stapleton

Bad As I Used to Be - Chris Stapleton Best Country Song: Bitin’ List - Tyler Childers

Bitin’ List - Tyler Childers Best Traditional Country Album: Ain’t In It for My Health - Zach Top

Ain’t In It for My Health - Zach Top Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait - Samara Joy

Portrait - Samara Joy Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights - Sullivan Fortner

Southern Nights - Sullivan Fortner Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine - Darrel Walls & PJ Morton

Heart of Mine - Darrel Walls & PJ Morton Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed