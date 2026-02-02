Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Grammys 2026 began on an electrifying note, setting the tone for a night defined by milestones, emotion, and cultural crossover. From a legendary filmmaker completing the elusive EGOT to unexpected first-time winners reshaping Grammy history, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards reminded audiences why music’s biggest night still knows how to surprise.

Dalai Lama Secures First Grammy In Audiobook Category

One of the most unexpected moments of the evening arrived early when the Dalai Lama claimed his first-ever Grammy. He won in the audiobook, narration, and storytelling category, edging out notable contenders, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Accepting the award on behalf of the project, Rufus Wainwright added a moment of levity to the historic win, saying, “I am not the Dalai Lama. It was a privilege to participate in this project.”

K-Pop Makes A Historic Grammy Breakthrough

Another first followed shortly after. Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Premiere Ceremony, marking the first Grammy win by a K-pop act.

The songwriting team delivered their acceptance remarks in both English and Korean, underscoring the global and bilingual reach that has helped K-pop reshape the modern music industry.

Steven Spielberg Achieves EGOT Status

A defining moment of Grammys 2026 came when Music for John Williams won Best Music Film. The victory marked Steven Spielberg’s first Grammy win, officially placing him among the rare EGOT winners — artists who have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar.

The achievement further cemented Spielberg’s legacy as one of the most influential creative forces across entertainment mediums.

Premiere Ceremony Packed With First-Time Winners

Hosted by Darren Criss at the Peacock Theater, the Premiere Ceremony handed out dozens of awards ahead of the televised broadcast.

Yungblud earned his first Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his live cover of Changes, performed during Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert. Hardcore band Turnstile also secured their first Grammys, winning for Best Rock Album and later for Best Metal Performance.

Frontman Brendan Yates acknowledged his roots onstage, saying, “To Baltimore, thank you, we love you.”

Emotional Wins And Cultural Milestones

FKA twigs claimed her first Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for EUSEXUA, becoming only the second Black woman to win in the category. Overwhelmed by the moment, she said, “I didn't expect to come up here. I was just so happy to be nominated… Thank you so much, wow.”

Rapper Lefty Gunplay also earned his first Grammy for Rap Performance, declaring, “All the Latino kids in the hood watching, anything is possible.”

Latin music categories were celebrated as Natalia Lafourcade, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, and Carín León took home awards, each marking major milestones in their careers.

Music Takes Center Stage Again In 2026

Following a subdued 2025 ceremony focused on wildfire relief efforts, Grammys 2026 returned its spotlight fully to music. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and several global stars are set to compete during the main telecast.

The energy was evident from the opening performance, as Earth, Wind & Fire launched the ceremony with Shining Star. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. summed up the mood perfectly, saying, “That's how you start a show! That's a statement. That's joy. That's resilience.”

Social Messages Echo Through The Ceremony

Several winners used their moment to address immigration and political issues. Shaboozey, who won Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Jelly Roll, delivered an emotional speech thanking his mother and stating, “Immigrants built this country, literally, actually.”

Amy Allen and Kehlani also made pointed statements, with Kehlani remarking during her emotional acceptance speech, “I've never won anything before, this is a really crazy feeling,” before addressing the political climate.

Backstage, Gloria Estefan reflected on the moment, saying, “I'm scared… I don't recognize my country in this moment right now.”

What’s Next At The Grammys 2026

The main ceremony airs live from the Crypto.com Arena, with Trevor Noah hosting for his sixth and final year. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations, followed closely by Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff.

Performers include Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, and all eight Best New Artist nominees, while a powerful in memoriam segment will honor icons including Ozzy Osbourne, Roberta Flack, and D’Angelo.