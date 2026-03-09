'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chidambaram S Poduval, the filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, has received anticipatory bail from the Ernakulam Sessions Court after an actress filed a sexual assault complaint against him.

The decision was delivered by Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan, who considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence before granting relief to the director. The case had earlier been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police, following allegations raised by the complainant.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why

Sexual Assault Allegations Explained

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in May 2022. The woman claimed that Chidambaram entered her flat without permission and assaulted her.

Based on her statement, police filed a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include:

Section 354 – assault or use of criminal force with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty

Section 354A(1)(i) – sexual harassment involving physical contact

Section 509 – words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty

Authorities launched an investigation after registering the complaint at the Ernakulam South Police Station.

Director Strongly Denies The Claims

In his anticipatory bail petition, Chidambaram rejected the accusations. His legal team stated that his interactions with the complainant were strictly professional and linked to the making of the film.

The defence also questioned the timing of the complaint, noting that it was filed almost four years after the alleged incident. They argued that the delay raised concerns about the circumstances in which the allegations surfaced.

Additionally, the director’s lawyers suggested that the complaint was an attempt to damage his reputation.

What The Court Observed

During the hearing, the Sessions Court reviewed several factors, including the delay in filing the complaint and details presented in the investigating officer’s report.

According to the report, the complainant had not been fully cooperating with the investigation. After examining these aspects, the court decided that anticipatory bail could be granted to the filmmaker.

The court also referred to an earlier interim order from the Bombay High Court, which had restricted the publication of allegedly defamatory content about Chidambaram in the media.

Investigation Still Underway

Although the court granted anticipatory bail, the case has not been closed. Authorities continue to investigate the allegations, and the director has been directed to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.

As the legal process unfolds, the case has drawn significant attention within the Malayalam film industry, especially given Chidambaram’s rising prominence following the success of Manjummel Boys.