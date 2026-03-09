Chidambaram S Poduval received anticipatory bail from the Ernakulam Sessions Court after an actress filed a sexual assault complaint against him. The court granted relief after considering submissions from both sides.
'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
Director Chidambaram S Poduval of Manjummel Boys has been granted anticipatory bail by an Ernakulam court following a sexual assault complaint filed by an actress. Investigation continues.
Chidambaram S Poduval, the filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, has received anticipatory bail from the Ernakulam Sessions Court after an actress filed a sexual assault complaint against him.
The decision was delivered by Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan, who considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence before granting relief to the director. The case had earlier been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police, following allegations raised by the complainant.
Sexual Assault Allegations Explained
According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in May 2022. The woman claimed that Chidambaram entered her flat without permission and assaulted her.
Based on her statement, police filed a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include:
- Section 354 – assault or use of criminal force with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty
- Section 354A(1)(i) – sexual harassment involving physical contact
- Section 509 – words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty
Authorities launched an investigation after registering the complaint at the Ernakulam South Police Station.
Director Strongly Denies The Claims
In his anticipatory bail petition, Chidambaram rejected the accusations. His legal team stated that his interactions with the complainant were strictly professional and linked to the making of the film.
The defence also questioned the timing of the complaint, noting that it was filed almost four years after the alleged incident. They argued that the delay raised concerns about the circumstances in which the allegations surfaced.
Additionally, the director’s lawyers suggested that the complaint was an attempt to damage his reputation.
What The Court Observed
During the hearing, the Sessions Court reviewed several factors, including the delay in filing the complaint and details presented in the investigating officer’s report.
According to the report, the complainant had not been fully cooperating with the investigation. After examining these aspects, the court decided that anticipatory bail could be granted to the filmmaker.
The court also referred to an earlier interim order from the Bombay High Court, which had restricted the publication of allegedly defamatory content about Chidambaram in the media.
Investigation Still Underway
Although the court granted anticipatory bail, the case has not been closed. Authorities continue to investigate the allegations, and the director has been directed to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.
As the legal process unfolds, the case has drawn significant attention within the Malayalam film industry, especially given Chidambaram’s rising prominence following the success of Manjummel Boys.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval receive anticipatory bail?
What are the specific allegations made against Chidambaram S Poduval?
The actress alleged that in May 2022, Chidambaram entered her flat without permission and assaulted her, leading to cases filed under sections 354, 354A(1)(i), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.
How did Chidambaram S Poduval respond to the allegations?
Chidambaram S Poduval strongly denied the accusations, stating his interactions with the complainant were professional and questioning the significant delay in the complaint's filing.
What factors did the court consider when granting anticipatory bail?
The Sessions Court reviewed the delay in filing the complaint and the investigating officer's report stating the complainant's lack of full cooperation with the investigation.