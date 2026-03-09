Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Director Chidambaram S Poduval of Manjummel Boys has been granted anticipatory bail by an Ernakulam court following a sexual assault complaint filed by an actress. Investigation continues.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chidambaram S Poduval, the filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, has received anticipatory bail from the Ernakulam Sessions Court after an actress filed a sexual assault complaint against him.

The decision was delivered by Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan, who considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence before granting relief to the director. The case had earlier been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police, following allegations raised by the complainant.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why

Sexual Assault Allegations Explained

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in May 2022. The woman claimed that Chidambaram entered her flat without permission and assaulted her.

Based on her statement, police filed a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include:

  • Section 354 – assault or use of criminal force with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty
  • Section 354A(1)(i) – sexual harassment involving physical contact
  • Section 509 – words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty

Authorities launched an investigation after registering the complaint at the Ernakulam South Police Station.

Director Strongly Denies The Claims

In his anticipatory bail petition, Chidambaram rejected the accusations. His legal team stated that his interactions with the complainant were strictly professional and linked to the making of the film.

The defence also questioned the timing of the complaint, noting that it was filed almost four years after the alleged incident. They argued that the delay raised concerns about the circumstances in which the allegations surfaced.

Additionally, the director’s lawyers suggested that the complaint was an attempt to damage his reputation.

What The Court Observed

During the hearing, the Sessions Court reviewed several factors, including the delay in filing the complaint and details presented in the investigating officer’s report.

According to the report, the complainant had not been fully cooperating with the investigation. After examining these aspects, the court decided that anticipatory bail could be granted to the filmmaker.

The court also referred to an earlier interim order from the Bombay High Court, which had restricted the publication of allegedly defamatory content about Chidambaram in the media.

Investigation Still Underway

Although the court granted anticipatory bail, the case has not been closed. Authorities continue to investigate the allegations, and the director has been directed to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.

As the legal process unfolds, the case has drawn significant attention within the Malayalam film industry, especially given Chidambaram’s rising prominence following the success of Manjummel Boys.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval receive anticipatory bail?

Chidambaram S Poduval received anticipatory bail from the Ernakulam Sessions Court after an actress filed a sexual assault complaint against him. The court granted relief after considering submissions from both sides.

What are the specific allegations made against Chidambaram S Poduval?

The actress alleged that in May 2022, Chidambaram entered her flat without permission and assaulted her, leading to cases filed under sections 354, 354A(1)(i), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

How did Chidambaram S Poduval respond to the allegations?

Chidambaram S Poduval strongly denied the accusations, stating his interactions with the complainant were professional and questioning the significant delay in the complaint's filing.

What factors did the court consider when granting anticipatory bail?

The Sessions Court reviewed the delay in filing the complaint and the investigating officer's report stating the complainant's lack of full cooperation with the investigation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala High Court ENtertainment News Manjummel Boys Chidambaram S. Poduval
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment
Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why
Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why
Entertainment
Who Is UK07 Rider? Anurag Dobhal’s Net Worth, YouTube Success And Luxury Collection
Who Is UK07 Rider? Anurag Dobhal’s Net Worth, YouTube Success And Luxury Collection
Entertainment
Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Focus On Health
Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Focus On Health
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget