Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFrom Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

From Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

For years, Mojtaba Khamenei has maintained an unusually low public profile despite being widely viewed as one of the most influential figures inside Iran’s ruling establishment.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s long-time supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been named the country’s new supreme leader following the killing of his father during US and Israeli strikes on Tehran. The 56-year-old cleric, long regarded as a powerful but shadowy figure within the Islamic Republic’s inner circle, was reportedly not present at the compound during the attack that killed his father and several members of his family. Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader, said it chose him through a decisive vote and called on the public and political elites to unite behind the country’s leadership.

A Quiet But Powerful Insider

For years, Mojtaba Khamenei has maintained an unusually low public profile despite being widely viewed as one of the most influential figures inside Iran’s ruling establishment. He has never run for public office or delivered major political addresses, and many Iranians have never even heard his voice.

Nevertheless, analysts say he cultivated strong ties within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly with figures whose careers advanced after the Iran-Iraq war. Those relationships helped fuel long-standing speculation that he was quietly being positioned as a potential successor to his father, who held the country’s most powerful office for more than three decades.

Critics within Iran’s reformist camp have accused him of exerting influence behind the scenes, including alleged involvement in managing elections and helping mobilise the Basij militia during the crackdown on protests following the disputed 2009 presidential election and the Green Movement demonstrations.

Controversy And An Uncertain Future

Khamenei’s elevation is not without controversy. He holds the clerical rank of hojatoleslam, a mid-level title, rather than the higher rank of ayatollah typically associated with the supreme leadership. However, his father also lacked that status when he assumed power in 1989, after constitutional changes enabled his appointment.

He has also faced Western sanctions and scrutiny over alleged financial networks tied to Iran’s political and economic elite. Investigations by international media have linked him to extensive business interests and overseas assets, though he has never publicly addressed the claims.

With Iran facing war, international pressure and domestic unrest, his leadership is widely seen as a sign that hardline factions remain firmly in control-potentially narrowing the prospects for negotiations with Western powers in the near future.

Related Video

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
From Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?
From Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?
World
Sirens Activated Across Bahrain As Authorities Urge Residents To Seek Shelter After Drone Attack
Sirens Activated Across Bahrain As Authorities Urge Residents To Seek Shelter After Drone Attack
World
'We'll See What Happens': How Trump Reacted To Mojtaba Khamenei's Appointment As Iran's New Supreme Leader
'We'll See What Happens': Trump On Mojtaba Khamenei's Appointment As Iran's New Supreme Leader
World
'Small Price To Pay': Trump Says 'Short-Term' Oil Spike Acceptable To Neutralise Iran's Nuclear Program
Trump Argues Short-Term Oil Spike 'Small Price To Pay' To Neutralise Iran's Nuclear Program
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget