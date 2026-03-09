From Shadow Figure To Iran's Supreme Leader: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s long-time supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been named the country’s new supreme leader following the killing of his father during US and Israeli strikes on Tehran. The 56-year-old cleric, long regarded as a powerful but shadowy figure within the Islamic Republic’s inner circle, was reportedly not present at the compound during the attack that killed his father and several members of his family. Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader, said it chose him through a decisive vote and called on the public and political elites to unite behind the country’s leadership.

A Quiet But Powerful Insider

For years, Mojtaba Khamenei has maintained an unusually low public profile despite being widely viewed as one of the most influential figures inside Iran’s ruling establishment. He has never run for public office or delivered major political addresses, and many Iranians have never even heard his voice.

Nevertheless, analysts say he cultivated strong ties within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly with figures whose careers advanced after the Iran-Iraq war. Those relationships helped fuel long-standing speculation that he was quietly being positioned as a potential successor to his father, who held the country’s most powerful office for more than three decades.

Critics within Iran’s reformist camp have accused him of exerting influence behind the scenes, including alleged involvement in managing elections and helping mobilise the Basij militia during the crackdown on protests following the disputed 2009 presidential election and the Green Movement demonstrations.

Controversy And An Uncertain Future

Khamenei’s elevation is not without controversy. He holds the clerical rank of hojatoleslam, a mid-level title, rather than the higher rank of ayatollah typically associated with the supreme leadership. However, his father also lacked that status when he assumed power in 1989, after constitutional changes enabled his appointment.

He has also faced Western sanctions and scrutiny over alleged financial networks tied to Iran’s political and economic elite. Investigations by international media have linked him to extensive business interests and overseas assets, though he has never publicly addressed the claims.

With Iran facing war, international pressure and domestic unrest, his leadership is widely seen as a sign that hardline factions remain firmly in control-potentially narrowing the prospects for negotiations with Western powers in the near future.