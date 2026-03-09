Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’ Look Leaked? Actor Ashish Sharma Exposes The Truth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Images claiming to show Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita from the upcoming film Ramayana recently spread rapidly across social media, sparking excitement among fans. The pictures appeared unusually detailed, showing the two actors dressed in elaborate royal costumes and ornate jewellery, seemingly portraying the divine couple in a dramatic sequence.

However, as curiosity grew, many viewers began questioning whether the visuals were authentic or digitally created. The speculation eventually prompted television actor Ashish Sharma, who once portrayed Lord Ram on screen, to step in and clarify the situation.

Viral Images Spark Online Debate

The images began circulating widely on Saturday across multiple social media platforms. In the visuals, Ranbir Kapoor appears wearing a golden crown and traditional jewellery while standing with folded hands, while Sai Pallavi is seen dressed similarly in regal attire as she looks towards him.

Several posts online claimed the visuals were “leaked pictures” from Ramayana, with some users suggesting they depicted the Ram-Sita wedding sequence from the film. Fans quickly began sharing the images, praising how convincing the actors looked in their mythological avatars.

Yet doubts soon surfaced. Many social media users pointed out that the pictures looked far too clear for something described as a leaked set photo.

One user wrote, “Leaked pictures can’t be this clear.” Another questioned the timing of the supposed leak, noting that filming for the first instalment had already wrapped the previous year.

AI Analysis Raises More Questions

The debate intensified when some users asked the AI chatbot Grok to analyse the images. According to Grok, “It's a face-swapped edit from the old TV serial Siya Ke Ram, not real leaked set photos from the upcoming film. Actual leaks show Ranbir in simpler dhoti/wig attire.”

This assessment strengthened suspicions that the viral visuals were digitally manipulated rather than genuine production stills.

Ashish Sharma Confirms Images Are Edited

Amid the growing speculation, actor Ashish Sharma, who played Lord Ram in the television series Siya Ke Ram, addressed the rumours directly. Sharing the viral image on his social media account, he revealed that it had actually been altered from a still of his own performance in the show.

Posting the original frame alongside the edited version, Sharma jokingly wrote, “Here you go. One more “Original” leaked image. AI couldn’t replace my Hair.”

His post quickly clarified the situation, confirming that the widely shared photos were digitally modified images rather than genuine leaks from the film’s set.

The Original Source: Siya Ke Ram

The television series Siya Ke Ram, which aired on Star Plus between 2015 and 2016, offered a retelling of the Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. Ashish Sharma portrayed Lord Ram in the show, while Madirakshi Mundle played Sita. The cast also included Karan Suchak as Lakshman, Karthik Jayaram as Ravana and Danish Akhtar Saifi as Lord Hanuman.

The viral images appear to have used stills from that series, with the faces digitally altered to resemble Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Update On Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the epic is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and planned as a two-part film project. The first instalment is scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film’s cast includes Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The production is being positioned as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever made, with visual effects handled by the Oscar-winning studio Prime Focus.

The makers had initially planned a major showcase event at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on March 26, coinciding with Ram Navami, where the cast’s official looks were expected to be unveiled. However, reports indicate that the event has been postponed due to global tensions linked to the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict.

For now, the viral images may have stirred excitement online, but the truth behind them serves as a reminder of how easily digital edits can blur the line between reality and speculation in the age of social media.