From Raaka To Pathaan 2: Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Film Line-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy, fans and celebrities extend wishes.

Padukone to star in upcoming films 'King', 'Raaka', 'Pathaan 2'.

She will also feature in 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev'.

Deepika plans to continue shooting, including action scenes for 'Raaka'.

There is a joyful atmosphere in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s home these days. The actress is soon going to become a mother for the second time. She shared this good news herself with fans through a social media post, after which congratulatory messages started pouring in for the actress. Along with fans, several celebrities are also continuously sending their wishes to her.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Even during this beautiful phase of her personal life, Deepika’s professional front also looks quite strong. In the coming time, she will be seen in several big projects. She has a long lineup of films ahead, featuring different genres and powerful characters. Let’s take a look at her upcoming films.

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Film ‘King’

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film King. This is one of the most awaited films of the year. Along with Deepika and Shah Rukh, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. King is all set to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Raaka

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film Raaka. It is being directed by Atlee. Deepika Padukone is all set to shine in this film starring Allu Arjun as male lead. The film’s poster has already been released, increasing excitement among fans. Raka is expected to release in cinemas next year.

Pathaan 2

The 2023 release Pathaan was a massive box office success. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film received a great response from audiences. Fans have been waiting for Pathaan 2 for a long time, where the duo will once again be seen together.

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Film Brahmastra 2

Deepika Padukone will also appear in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. This will be the sequel to the 2022 film Brahmastra, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Deepika To Continue Shooting During Pregnancy

Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone will continue shooting during her pregnancy as well. She is even shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. Special care is being taken during the shoot to ensure her health is not affected. According to industry sources, Deepika is very professional and wants to complete the film on a fixed schedule.

It is worth noting that the actress has a two-year-old daughter named Dua. Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. Their love story began during the film Ram Leela.