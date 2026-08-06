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English NewsEntertainment'I Opened The ICU Door And...': Pradeep Rawat's Son Recalls Actor's Final Moments

'I Opened The ICU Door And...': Pradeep Rawat's Son Recalls Actor's Final Moments

Pradeep Rawat's son, Vikramaditya, revealed the family initially believed the actor had a stomach infection, but tests later diagnosed blood cancer. The actor passed away on Tuesday.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away after battling blood cancer.
  • Family initially believed he had minor stomach infection, then diagnosed.
  • His health rapidly deteriorated with critical blood count levels.
  • Doctors performed CPR, but he succumbed at Kokilaben Hospital.

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for memorable performances in Lagaan, Ghajini and several television shows, passed away on Tuesday after battling blood cancer. His last rites were held on Wednesday at the Goregaon BEST crematorium in Mumbai, where family, friends and members of the film industry gathered to pay their final respects.

Family Initially Believed It Was A Minor Infection

Speaking to the media after performing the funeral rites, his son Vikramaditya Rawat shared an emotional account of his father's final days. He revealed that the family initially believed Pradeep was suffering from a minor stomach infection. However, following medical tests, doctors diagnosed him with blood cancer.

 
 
 
 
 
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Vikramaditya said that although his father's health reports had been normal just two months earlier, fresh blood tests showed an alarmingly high white blood cell count, while his platelet count had fallen drastically to just 3,000, far below the normal level of around 300,000.

'Doctors Were Giving Him CPR,' Says Vikramaditya

After receiving the diagnosis, the family rushed Pradeep Rawat to Kokilaben Hospital, where doctors made every effort to save him. Recalling the heartbreaking final moments, Vikramaditya said he reached the ICU only to find doctors performing CPR on his father.

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"When I opened the ICU door, I saw the doctors giving him CPR. At that moment, I understood what was happening, and my mother broke down," he said.

Pradeep Rawat's passing has left the film industry mourning the loss of a respected actor. Among those who attended his funeral were Aamir Khan, who worked with him in Lagaan and Ghajini, along with Raza Murad, Akhilendra Mishra, Ashok Pandit and Amin Haji, all of whom paid their final respects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of actor Pradeep Rawat's death?

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on Tuesday after battling blood cancer. His family initially thought he had a minor stomach infection.

Where were Pradeep Rawat's last rites held?

Pradeep Rawat's last rites were held on Wednesday at the Goregaon BEST crematorium in Mumbai. Family, friends, and film industry members gathered to pay their respects.

What medical details emerged about Pradeep Rawat's condition?

His son revealed that fresh blood tests showed an alarmingly high white blood cell count and his platelet count had drastically fallen to just 3,000.

Which notable film personalities attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral?

Aamir Khan, who worked with him in Lagaan and Ghajini, attended the funeral. Other attendees included Raza Murad, Akhilendra Mishra, Ashok Pandit, and Amin Haji.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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