Gujarat's 'Mystery Well' Reignites Curiosity As Water Starts Moving Again On Its Own: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experts ruled out seismic activity; detailed groundwater report expected.

A newly constructed well in Gujarat's Morbi district has once again become the focus of public attention after its water began moving again this week, attracting crowds of curious residents and reviving speculation over the unusual phenomenon.

Located on the agricultural land of Pranjivanbhai Sardiya in Veerparda village of Morbi taluka, the well first drew attention after villagers noticed its water undulating continuously over the weekend. The movement subsided on Tuesday before returning on Wednesday evening, prompting fresh gatherings of people from nearby villages.

Many locals initially linked the phenomenon to the region's history of seismic activity, while others speculated about supernatural causes. Videos of the moving water quickly spread, drawing more visitors to the site.

Well Water Continues to Oscillate in Morbi Village; Collector Orders Probehttps://t.co/pff81MqDLb pic.twitter.com/YmeMLJAMfO — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) August 6, 2026

Officials Launch Inquiry

The unusual activity prompted district authorities to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

Officials said a groundwater research team will carry out a detailed inspection of the well and submit a final report. They, however, maintained that there is currently no cause for concern.

District Collector Swapnil Khare urged residents not to circulate rumours or unverified claims about the incident.

"The District geology team visited there and stated that the movement (in the well) was due to the air trap below the water. People should stay away from any rumours or reports spreading fear," Khare said.

Experts Rule Out Seismic Activity

After examining the site, the district geology team ruled out any connection between the water movement and earthquake activity.

District geologist Jagdish Vadher said the phenomenon was caused by natural factors, primarily groundwater recharge following heavy rainfall.

"This is due to the groundwater recharge. The phenomenon is witnessed amid heavy rainfall. Secondly, it (the well) is on the roadside with a wind flow, so there is a fluctuation. There is no seismic activity or earthquake," Vadher told ANI.

He added that officials had consulted the Institute of Seismological Research before arriving at the conclusion.

"We consulted the Institute of Seismological Research; there is no seismic activity or an active fault here. The groundwater department will look into it," Vadher added.

According to officials, groundwater recharge after recent rains, trapped air beneath the water and wind conditions near the roadside well together caused the recurring fluctuations.

Villagers Await Detailed Findings

The recurring movement had initially left many residents puzzled.

One local resident said people first suspected either supernatural activity or tremors because of Morbi's seismic history before authorities clarified that the phenomenon had a scientific explanation.

"I received a call from a resident, stating that the water was moving in the well. People suspected supernatural activity or seismic activity. However, the collector office stated that it was not the case, and there was a scientific reason behind it. If it was the wind, then water in the wells should also be moving," ANI quoted the resident as saying.

While the unusual movement continues to intrigue visitors, officials have reiterated that there is no evidence of seismic activity or any immediate threat. The groundwater department is expected to submit a detailed report after completing its assessment of the site.