'Because God’s Watching': Namita Thapar Addresses Backlash Over Video On Namaz Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She invoked the concept of karma in response to trolls.

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, recently shared a video discussing the health benefits of Namaz. Unfortunately, the internet didnt took it well and she was heavily trolled on the internet. The post triggered mixed reactions and comments on social media, leading to heavy criticism and abusive comments directed at Namita and her mother.

While some users supported her message, others turned the discussion into controversy, triggering a wave of negativity online.

Namita Responds To Trolls

Responding to the online trolling, Namita spoke out against the hate and presented her perspective as a healthcare professional. She also pointed out the double standards in reactions to similar content related to different religions.

She said, “Peeche teen hafte se mujhe log bula rahe hain non stop aur meri darling mom ko bhi gande gande naam de rahe hain for what? For making a reel on health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. Maine itne saare Hindu religions par reel banayi hai, unke health benefits par…har Yoga day pe asanas, specially Surya Namaskar ke reels banati hoon, tab toh kisi ne kuch nahi kaha (For the past three weeks, people have been calling me a prostitute non-stop, and even my dear mother has been subjected to abusive name-calling. For what? For making a reel about the health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I’ve made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits as well… every Yoga Day, I share videos on asanas, especially Surya Namaskar, and no one said anything then).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

Strong Message On Respect, Silence And Karma

She further highlighted the importance of respect, especially towards women, and questioned the silence around online abuse. She also made comments related to Women's Reservation Bill.

She added, “Mujhe sikhaya gaya hai R for Religion means R for respect, and this is how you respect? Especially to women? Reservation bill pass nahi hua toh sab bol rahe hai lekin jab women ki aisi disrespect hoti hai toh fir silence kyun? I have learnt long back, aap ke liye koi nahi hain, you have to speak up for yourself. So, for all my trolls, please continue, but remember Hinduism has a concept called Karma, and I am a proud Hindu (I’ve been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’- is this what respect looks like, especially towards women? When the reservation bill didn’t pass, everyone spoke up, but when women are disrespected like this, why the silence? I learnt long ago that no one will stand up for you; you have to speak up for yourself. So to all my trolls, please continue, but remember, Hinduism has a concept called karma, and I am a proud Hindu).”

She concluded by urging people to reflect on their actions and shared a final message about being accountable on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

What Was The Controversy?

On March 25, Namita shared a video of her talking about celebrating Eid with friends. In the video, she highlighted the benefits of namaz on health. She described it as a form of full-body movement that can improve flexibility, joint health, digestion, and mental well-being. While many appreciated her video, others reacted negatively, leading to trolling and personal attacks online.