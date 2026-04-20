Ganga Saptami 2026: How ‘Manas Snan’ Can Offer Spiritual Blessings Even Without Ganga Snan

Ganga Saptami is considered a very holy and auspicious day in Hindu religion. It is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. In 2026, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on 23 April. This day is also called Ganga Jayanti, as it is believed that Goddess Ganga reappeared on this date.

Ganga Saptami 2026 Timings

The Saptami tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha will begin on 22 April 2026 at 10:49 PM and will end on 23 April 2026 at 8:49 PM. Since festivals are celebrated according to the sunrise day, Ganga Saptami will be observed on 23 April.

Midday Puja Time: 11:01 AM to 1:38 PM

11:01 AM to 1:38 PM Holy Bath Time: 5:48 AM to 7:26 AM

Sacred Day For Ancestors’ Peace

This day is also considered very important for paying respect to ancestors. It is believed that taking a holy bath in the Ganga and performing rituals and donations brings peace to ancestors and helps remove ancestral doshas (pitru dosh).

In places like Haridwar, Ganga’s birth festival is celebrated with great devotion. A grand procession with drums and music is taken out in honor of Mother Ganga. Worshipping her on this day is believed to remove sins and fulfill wishes.

The Story Of Ganga Saptami

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Ganga was born again on the Shukla Saptami of Vaishakh month. It is believed she emerged from Lord Brahma’s kamandalu (water pot). On this day, Ganga Devi worshipped Lord Vishnu with her holy waters and later made her place in the heavens.

Texts like the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana say that bathing in the Ganga on this day washes away all sins and leads to liberation (moksha).

What To Do On Ganga Saptami

Wake up early and take a bath in the Brahma Muhurat

If possible, bathe in the Ganga River, otherwise mix Ganga water in bath at home

Worship Goddess Ganga with flowers, lamps, incense, and offerings

Chant Ganga Stotra or “Om Namah Shivaya”

Donate food, clothes, water, or money to the needy

Perform rituals for ancestors’ peace

Light lamps in the evening near the river or at home

What Not to Do

Do not pollute rivers or water bodies

Avoid eating meat and drinking alcohol

Do not speak lies or behave angrily

Avoid fights, arguments, and negativity at home