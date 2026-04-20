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HomeEntertainmentGanga Saptami 2026: How ‘Manas Snan’ Can Offer Spiritual Blessings Even Without Ganga Snan

Ganga Saptami 2026: How ‘Manas Snan’ Can Offer Spiritual Blessings Even Without Ganga Snan

Ganga Saptami 2026 will be observed on 23 April, marking the divine reappearance of Goddess Ganga. The day is celebrated with holy baths, puja rituals, donations, and prayers for ancestors’ peace.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ganga Saptami, celebrated on April 23, 2026, marks Goddess Ganga's divine reappearance.
  • The auspicious day offers prayers for ancestors and spiritual cleansing in sacred waters.
  • Devotees bathe, worship Goddess Ganga, and perform charitable acts for blessings.
  • Purity, respect for nature, and peace are central themes of this festival.

Ganga Saptami is considered a very holy and auspicious day in Hindu religion. It is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. In 2026, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on 23 April. This day is also called Ganga Jayanti, as it is believed that Goddess Ganga reappeared on this date.

Ganga Saptami 2026 Timings

The Saptami tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha will begin on 22 April 2026 at 10:49 PM and will end on 23 April 2026 at 8:49 PM. Since festivals are celebrated according to the sunrise day, Ganga Saptami will be observed on 23 April.

  • Midday Puja Time: 11:01 AM to 1:38 PM
  • Holy Bath Time: 5:48 AM to 7:26 AM

Sacred Day For Ancestors’ Peace

This day is also considered very important for paying respect to ancestors. It is believed that taking a holy bath in the Ganga and performing rituals and donations brings peace to ancestors and helps remove ancestral doshas (pitru dosh).

In places like Haridwar, Ganga’s birth festival is celebrated with great devotion. A grand procession with drums and music is taken out in honor of Mother Ganga. Worshipping her on this day is believed to remove sins and fulfill wishes.

The Story Of Ganga Saptami

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Ganga was born again on the Shukla Saptami of Vaishakh month. It is believed she emerged from Lord Brahma’s kamandalu (water pot). On this day, Ganga Devi worshipped Lord Vishnu with her holy waters and later made her place in the heavens.

Texts like the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana say that bathing in the Ganga on this day washes away all sins and leads to liberation (moksha).

What To Do On Ganga Saptami

  • Wake up early and take a bath in the Brahma Muhurat
  • If possible, bathe in the Ganga River, otherwise mix Ganga water in bath at home
  • Worship Goddess Ganga with flowers, lamps, incense, and offerings
  • Chant Ganga Stotra or “Om Namah Shivaya”
  • Donate food, clothes, water, or money to the needy
  • Perform rituals for ancestors’ peace
  • Light lamps in the evening near the river or at home

What Not to Do

  • Do not pollute rivers or water bodies
  • Avoid eating meat and drinking alcohol
  • Do not speak lies or behave angrily
  • Avoid fights, arguments, and negativity at home

In Sanatan tradition, bathing is not limited to physical cleansing with water. Scriptures like the Vishnu Purana and Daksha Smriti describe seven types of bathing, known as Sapt Snan, based on a person’s situation and mental state. These include Brahma Snan (reciting prayers in the Brahma Muhurat), Vayavya Snan (touching cow dust), Agneya Snan (applying sacred ash), Divya Snan (getting wet in rain during sunlight), Varuna Snan (immersion in rivers or seas), Kapila Snan (wiping the body with a wet cloth when ill), and Manas Snan, considered the highest form.

Manas Snan Significance

Manas Snan means purifying the mind by remembering God or sacred rivers like the Ganga. It is believed to cleanse inner impurities such as anger, greed, and ego, which physical water cannot remove. According to the Padma Purana, even if a devotee is far from the Ganga but sincerely remembers her, they receive the same spiritual benefit as bathing in her waters. The Daksha Smriti also states that for those unable to visit holy rivers due to illness, age, or circumstances, mental purification is the most powerful form of spiritual cleansing.

Ganga Saptami is a day of purity, devotion, and spiritual cleansing. It reminds people to respect nature, honor ancestors, and follow a peaceful path in life.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ganga Saptami celebrated in 2026?

Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on April 23, 2026. The Saptami tithi begins on April 22nd and ends on April 23rd.

What is another name for Ganga Saptami?

Ganga Saptami is also known as Ganga Jayanti. This name is used because it is believed that Goddess Ganga reappeared on this holy day.

What is the significance of Ganga Saptami for ancestors?

This day is important for honoring ancestors. Taking a holy bath in the Ganga and performing rituals is believed to bring peace to them and remove ancestral doshas.

What are some recommended activities for Ganga Saptami?

On this day, it is advised to bathe early, worship Goddess Ganga, chant mantras, donate to the needy, and perform rituals for ancestors' peace.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moksha Hindu Festivals Puja Timings Holy River Ganga Spirituality Pitru Dosh Ganga Saptami 2026 Ganga Jayanti Vaishakh Shukla Saptami Haridwar Festival Snan Muhurat Skanda Purana Padma Purana Ganga Story
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