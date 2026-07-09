'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On-Set: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor's assistant cited diabetes for hospitalization, not set incident.

After early reports connected veteran actor Rajesh Sharma's recent hospitalisation to a possible insect bite sustained during the Hyderabad filming of Prabhas' film Fauzi, there has been much conjecture. The film's producers, however, have now categorically denied that any such incident took place on the set, giving the narrative a new turn. The divergent narratives have diverted focus from the original reports and prompted new inquiries regarding the real cause of the actor's hospitalisation. The precise order of events is up for debate because one account suggests an unrelated medical ailment, while another points to an on-set incident.

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Conflicting Claims Over Rajesh Sharma's Hospitalisation

The Fauzi production team has officially refuted reports that Rajesh Sharma became ill while filming, according to an exclusive report by Gulte. According to the producers, the actor had already returned home after finishing his scheduled parts over a week before word of his hospitalisation spread. They further insisted that there were no reports of an accident, insect bite or medical emergency affecting Rajesh Sharma during the Hyderabad schedule, separating the production from the web rumors.Representatives of the production tried to get in touch with his family but were unable to do so. Consequently, the crew reaffirmed that no such occurrence had occurred on the set of Fauzi.

Another Version Of Events Emerges

The production's explanation differs from the accounts that initially raised awareness of the issue, but since then, a different explanation has emerged. Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation was unrelated to the Fauzi shoot, according to Track Tollywood, which cited Subhashish Panda, the actor's personal assistant. According to Panda, Sharma's diabetes caused swelling in his leg, and his hospitalisation was only necessary as a precaution. Additionally, he denied rumors that the actor's health scare was caused by an insect bite or any other incident that occurred on the movie set.

The exact reason for Sharma's illness has not yet been officially confirmed, despite the fact that these conflicting explanations are already in the public domain. The circumstances surrounding the actor's hospitalisation are likely to remain a matter of conjecture until the actor or his family releases a comprehensive statement.

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A Film That Continues To Generate Buzz

One of Prabhas' most eagerly awaited future movies is Fauzi, which is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Imanvi Esmail makes her acting debut in this period drama, which is set against the backdrop of battle and purports to cast the actor as a soldier. The film's talented supporting ensemble, which includes Rajesh Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada adds to the project's enthusiasm. The film's shooting is still ongoing despite the latest concerns about Sharma's health and the producers have reiterated that the actor's medical emergency has nothing to do with the filming.