Dhamaal 4 Review: ‘4’get Logic In Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Of Errors

These are the kind of films that are almost critic-proof. We recently saw something similar with Welcome to the Jungle. Despite receiving mixed reactions, audiences still turned up in theatres because the film delivered what it promised - laughs. Dhamaal 4 has generated considerable buzz, and its trailer was well received. The good news is that the film lives up to that promise. It’s a completely nonsensical, over-the-top comedy of errors. Leave your logic at home and simply enjoy the entertainment.

Dhamaal 4 Story

The film revolves around a hidden treasure, with several characters racing to get their hands on it.

Ravi Kishan plays a pirate searching for the treasure. Ajay Devgn’s character is trying to marry a married woman while also winning over her children, all while chasing the treasure. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are also in pursuit of the same fortune. Riteish Deshmukh, in his attempt to marry a wealthy woman, accidentally ends up marrying an overweight girl from a poor family, before joining the treasure hunt himself.

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The absurd situations and hilarious chaos that unfold during this race for the treasure form the heart of the film.

How Is The Film?

Dhamaal 4 is exactly what its trailer promised - a full-fledged nonsensical comedy driven entirely by outrageous situations and comedy of errors. Films like these are made purely to entertain and make audiences laugh.

There are several scenes that will have you laughing out loud, while a few others may not work equally well for everyone. You might find yourself smiling while those around you burst into laughter.

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The film’s visual effects are underwhelming, but that’s hardly the point here. Its real strength lies in its colourful characters and the bizarre situations they constantly find themselves in. Watching so many eccentric characters collide in increasingly ridiculous circumstances is what makes the film enjoyable.

Logic has no place in this universe, and the film never expects you to look for it. If you try to analyse every scene logically, you’ll probably miss the fun. Like Welcome to the Jungle, this is unapologetically commercial cinema where entertainment takes precedence over realism or cinematic sophistication.

Performances

Ajay Devgn delivers a solid performance. This time, instead of making an entry on a car or bike, he arrives riding a whale - a scene that had already become one of the trailer’s biggest talking points.

The biggest surprise, however, is Jaaved Jaaferi. His comic timing is exceptional, and he consistently delivers some of the funniest moments in the film. Arshad Warsi is dependable as always, and his chemistry with Jaaved creates some of the movie’s biggest laughs.

Sanjay Mishra is equally entertaining, with his impeccable comic timing elevating several scenes. Ravi Kishan goes all out in an exaggerated role and adds to the madness. Riteish Deshmukh brings plenty of laughs with his rustic mannerisms and accent.

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Anjali Anand, who plays Riteish’s wife, performs her role with sincerity and fits well into the ensemble. The supporting cast also does justice to their respective characters.

Writing And Direction

Director Indra Kumar stays true to the tone audiences expect from the Dhamaal franchise. The writing has one objective - to make people laugh - and for the most part, it succeeds. That said, the screenplay could have been sharper in places.

The VFX are weak, but if the comedy works for you, this flaw becomes easy to overlook. Kumar retains the signature Dhamaal flavour, ensuring the film never takes itself seriously.

Verdict

Overall, Dhamaal 4 is a film that sells entertainment, not logic. If you enjoy mindless comedies, outrageous situations and comedy of errors, this film is likely to entertain you. However, if you’re looking for a strong story, realism or something fresh, Dhamaal 4 may not be your cup of tea.