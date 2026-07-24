Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leslie Tripathy: Brother entered adult films citing financial hardship.

Family unaware; later faced online trolling and criticism.

Her account highlights entertainment industry struggles and financial uncertainty.

Actor and writer Leslie Tripathy has opened up about her brother Shakespeare Tripathy's journey into the adult film industry, saying the decision was driven by financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic rather than choice. Speaking on the Badi Baat podcast, Leslie recalled how the family initially had no idea what kind of work Shakespeare had taken up until his videos surfaced online. She also shared the trolling their family faced after the truth emerged. According to Leslie, the episode reflects the harsh reality of the entertainment industry, where even talented actors can struggle to find consistent work despite previous opportunities.

Shakespeare Tripathy's Career

Speaking on the Badi Baat podcast, Leslie Tripathy said her brother was searching for work during the Covid-19 pandemic when projects had almost come to a standstill. "He was getting bored at home and was looking for a source of income," she said, adding that the family only knew he had gone out for shoots but had no idea about the nature of the work.

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Leslie revealed that when his videos were eventually released, the family was taken by surprise. "We thought it was fake. We told him, 'Look what someone has made using your photos.' He replied, 'It's not fake. I have started doing this work."

Family Faced Online Trolling

Leslie said the revelation brought criticism and online abuse for the entire family. According to her, people began tagging her in explicit content and even directed abusive comments towards their father. She admitted the family found it difficult to accept the decision because they had always believed Shakespeare would establish himself as a mainstream actor.

"He didn't want to discuss it with us," Leslie recalled while speaking about her brother's response when questioned about his decision.

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Industry Struggles

Reflecting on his journey, Leslie said Shakespeare had previously worked alongside personalities such as MS Dhoni, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan. However, she stressed that even such opportunities do not guarantee a successful career in the entertainment industry. Becoming emotional during the conversation, Leslie said her brother's story highlights how many aspiring actors continue to struggle despite talent and experience, often taking difficult decisions simply to earn a living.

Leslie Tripathy's candid account sheds light on the financial uncertainty many actors face behind the glamour of the entertainment industry, especially during periods when work becomes scarce.