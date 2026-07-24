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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Was Forced To Become A Porn Star’: Actor Who Worked With MS Dhoni And Anushka Sharma Opens Up

‘I Was Forced To Become A Porn Star’: Actor Who Worked With MS Dhoni And Anushka Sharma Opens Up

Leslie Tripathy revealed that her brother, Shakespeare Tripathy, entered the adult film industry during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a lack of work. She also recalled the online trolling their family endured, calling it a reflection of the entertainment industry's harsh realities.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 09:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leslie Tripathy: Brother entered adult films citing financial hardship.
  • Family unaware; later faced online trolling and criticism.
  • Her account highlights entertainment industry struggles and financial uncertainty.

Actor and writer Leslie Tripathy has opened up about her brother Shakespeare Tripathy's journey into the adult film industry, saying the decision was driven by financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic rather than choice. Speaking on the Badi Baat podcast, Leslie recalled how the family initially had no idea what kind of work Shakespeare had taken up until his videos surfaced online. She also shared the trolling their family faced after the truth emerged. According to Leslie, the episode reflects the harsh reality of the entertainment industry, where even talented actors can struggle to find consistent work despite previous opportunities.

Shakespeare Tripathy's Career

Speaking on the Badi Baat podcast, Leslie Tripathy said her brother was searching for work during the Covid-19 pandemic when projects had almost come to a standstill. "He was getting bored at home and was looking for a source of income," she said, adding that the family only knew he had gone out for shoots but had no idea about the nature of the work.

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Leslie revealed that when his videos were eventually released, the family was taken by surprise. "We thought it was fake. We told him, 'Look what someone has made using your photos.' He replied, 'It's not fake. I have started doing this work."

Family Faced Online Trolling

Leslie said the revelation brought criticism and online abuse for the entire family. According to her, people began tagging her in explicit content and even directed abusive comments towards their father. She admitted the family found it difficult to accept the decision because they had always believed Shakespeare would establish himself as a mainstream actor.

"He didn't want to discuss it with us," Leslie recalled while speaking about her brother's response when questioned about his decision.

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Industry Struggles

Reflecting on his journey, Leslie said Shakespeare had previously worked alongside personalities such as MS Dhoni, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan. However, she stressed that even such opportunities do not guarantee a successful career in the entertainment industry. Becoming emotional during the conversation, Leslie said her brother's story highlights how many aspiring actors continue to struggle despite talent and experience, often taking difficult decisions simply to earn a living.

Leslie Tripathy's candid account sheds light on the financial uncertainty many actors face behind the glamour of the entertainment industry, especially during periods when work becomes scarce.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shakespeare Tripathy enter the adult film industry?

He entered due to severe financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mainstream entertainment projects had almost come to a standstill. He was looking for a source of income to support himself.

How did Shakespeare Tripathy's family react to his decision?

Initially, his family was unaware of the nature of his work and thought the videos were fake when they surfaced. Upon learning the truth, they faced online trolling and criticism, making it difficult for them to accept.

Did Shakespeare Tripathy have prior experience in the entertainment industry?

Yes, Shakespeare Tripathy had previously worked alongside notable personalities such as MS Dhoni, Anushka Sharma, and Varun Dhawan. However, these opportunities did not guarantee a successful or stable career.

What does Shakespeare Tripathy's story reflect about the entertainment industry?

His story highlights the harsh reality that even talented actors with previous opportunities can struggle to find consistent work. It underscores the financial uncertainty and difficult decisions many aspiring artists face.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TV Actor Entertainment Leslie Tripathy Shakespeare Tripathy Adult Film Industry Leslie Tripathy Podcast Covid Work Crisis Bollywood Struggle
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