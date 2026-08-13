Kangana Ranaut Deletes Instagram Stories After Calling Rahul Gandhi A ‘Dumbbell’

Kangana Ranaut, who lashed out at Rahul Gandhi through a series of Instagram Stories Wednesday evening and even called him a “dumbbell”, has now deleted the posts. The BJP MP had shared three Stories criticising Gandhi over what she described as his “horrible” remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah. Those Stories are no longer visible on her account. The interview clips, which she shared later, are still there.

Kangana Ranaut Deletes Instagram Stories

In one of the now-deleted stories she shared, the BJP MP urged people to listen to Rahul Gandhi. “He is saying he is not interested in listening to what Amit Shah Ji has to say, then he is asking HM Ji a series of questions and demanding answers from him,” Ranaut wrote.

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In the next line, she reduced him to a “dumbbell” and added that if he is demanding answers from the Home Minister, he should be all ears to listen to what he has to say.

“Arrey, oh dumbbell, if you are asking Home Minister questions then why are you not interested in listening to his answers? You have to come for discussion, ask these same questions inside Parliament and hear him speak,” she said, adding, “Yeh ho kya raha hai!!! My hamka e gole pe nahi rehna hai moment.”

She shared a second Instagram Story too on Rahul Gandhi where he questioned whether the police action against the students at Jantar Mantar was ordered by Amit Shah.

“Yeh part aur bhi mazedaar. Please listen to him, he is saying, did HM order to shoot children? If he did, then he is culpable, and if he did not, then he is incompetent. Arrey yaar! Nahi rehna hai humka iss gole pe bhai!! Yeh kya hai itna comedy Parliament mein,” she added.

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She even took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he said that Amit Shah would be “incompetent” if he had not ordered the police action “the most horrible thing to say”.

“He is saying if HM ji did not order to shoot the children then he is incompetent, that’s the most horrible thing to say, media was horrified ki kya bol raha hai they interrupted please hear how bitter and nasty he got with them, matlab tum kuch bhi bologe aur koi aage se question bhi nahi kar sakta????”

‘Italian Mother Made Him LoP’

In an interview with news agency ANI yesterday, Kangana reiterated her remarks about Rahul and added that his “Italian Mother” helped him become the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

“It is his Italian mother who is somehow forcing the Opposition to accept him as their leader; otherwise, given that he has lost a hundred elections, he would have no standing at all….”