Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munawar Faruqui eliminated early from The Traitors Season 2.

His strategic gameplay and reputation became a perceived threat.

He anticipated removal, angrily declared innocent, criticized group.

Munawar Faruqui’s early elimination from The Traitors Season 2 has raised questions about whether his reputation as a sharp reality-show player worked against him. The comedian-rapper was voted out at the first circle of shaq after he named Mallika Sherawat as his suspected traitor, prompting several contestants to question his approach. Before host Karan Johar revealed his fate, Munawar said he had expected to be targeted and accused the group of acting out of insecurity. His exit came just as the game was taking shape, leaving viewers to wonder if other players saw him as a threat worth removing early.

Why Munawar Was Targeted

Munawar entered The Traitors Season 2 with considerable reality television experience and a reputation for reading people and situations quickly. That made him an obvious player to watch from the beginning. His strategy became particularly noticeable during the first circle of shaq, where he named Mallika Sherawat as the contestant he suspected of being a traitor. Instead of shifting the focus towards Mallika, however, the discussion soon turned towards Munawar himself.

Munawar u won hearts on Day 1 Real winner played like true 👑❤️ #MunawarFaruqui #Traitors2 pic.twitter.com/KJVJJRlAOc — Hina_khanfc (@Hinakhanfc24) August 12, 2026

Several contestants questioned his behaviour and suggested that he was playing the game like a traitor. Prish was particularly clear about wanting Munawar out, regardless of which side he was actually on. Prish said, “Mujhe Munawar ko game se bahar nikalna hai, jaise taise kar ke, mere ko ni farak padta woh traitor hai ya innocent hai, kyunki woh bahut smart player hai, woh as a traitor to bahut he acha khelange but as an innocent also woh sabko khatam kar ke jayange so mujhe woh game se bahar chiyea”

The statement sums up the dilemma Munawar presented to the other contestants. His ability to understand the format and influence the people around him could have made him difficult to deal with later in the season. Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha and Rida Tharana were also seen discussing Munawar as one of the stronger players. His name repeatedly coming up as a potential target suggests that his reputation had already started affecting how others viewed his moves.

Munawar’s Final Words After Elimination

Munawar received the highest number of votes in the first circle of Shaq and was eliminated from the game. Before learning whether he had been a traitor or an innocent, he acknowledged that he had anticipated being targeted. “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted."

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He then criticised those who had voted against him, saying, “Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how you end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that.”

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Once Karan Johar asked him to reveal his identity, Munawar confirmed that he was innocent and reacted angrily to the contestants who had voted him out. “F*** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am innocent! F*** off, insecure bunch of people. They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared. Now recognise who is the one amongst you.”

The Traitors Season 2 Game So Far

Munawar’s elimination came alongside a dramatic opening stretch for the reality series. The actual traitors were revealed as Aaditya Kulshreshth, also known as Kullu, Krystle D’Souza and Harman Singha, while Shahneel Gill was later recruited as the fourth traitor. Dalip Tahil became the first contestant to leave the show after receiving the fewest gold coins in an opening task. The game then saw magician Karan Singh Magic become the traitors’ first murder victim.

The season features Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri, among others.

Munawar may have left earlier than expected, but the way contestants repeatedly identified him as a player to watch gives his short stint a clear strategic angle. His elimination could be seen less as a verdict on his gameplay and more as an indication that others did not want to give him time to grow into an even bigger force.

The Traitors Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.