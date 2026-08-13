'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 leads Batwara 1947 in advance ticket bookings.

Awarapan 2 sold 68,000 tickets, ahead of Batwara's 37,600.

Analysts predict Awarapan 2 will double Batwara's opening collections.

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 are set for a box office clash on August 14, with the former currently ahead in advance bookings. Early ticket sales indicate stronger interest in Awarapan 2, which returns to the world of the 2007 cult favourite. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, is expected to draw audiences through Sunny Deol’s established mass appeal. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV that Awarapan 2 has the advantage going into the opening battle, although he believes audience response could ultimately determine which film emerges stronger over the Independence Day weekend. Both films are targeting varied audience segments.

Advance Booking Favours Emraan Hashmi

According to Ramesh Bala, Awarapan 2 had sold nearly 68,000 tickets and generated around Rs 2.20 crore through advance sales, compared with approximately 37,600 tickets for Batwara 1947. This puts the Emraan Hashmi starrer 81% ahead in ticket sales.

"The first round of the Independence Day clash clearly belongs to Awarapan 2. With nearly 68,000 tickets sold and Rs 2.20 crore in advance sales, Emraan Hashmi's film is comfortably ahead of Batwara 1947 at around 37,600 tickets. That's an 81% lead in ticket sales - a strong indication of the nostalgia and anticipation surrounding Awarapan 2," Bala said.

He added, "Awarapan 2 is setting the pace before release, with 68,000 tickets sold compared to Batwara 1947's 37,600. That near 2:1 advantage gives Emraan Hashmi the stronger opening-day platform, while Sunny Deol will need a significant surge in walk-ins to narrow the gap."

Trade Predicts Awarapan 2 Will Win

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has also tipped Awarapan 2 to lead the opening weekend. Speaking to NDTV, he predicted that the film could earn almost twice as much as Batwara 1947 on its opening day. "As far as the opening day and weekend collections are concerned, Awarapan 2 is likely to defeat Batwara 1947 by a 2X margin," Kadel said.

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"I am expecting Awarapan 2 to collect Rs 13-16 crore net on Friday, with the potential to touch Rs 20 crore if it gets better showcasing at single screens. The weekend could be Rs 50-60 crore minimum. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, is likely to open in the vicinity of Rs 7-9 crore net," he added.

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Kadel also said Awarapan 2 had sold roughly 35,000 tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis, against around 8,000 for Batwara 1947. He expects the final national-chain advance to reach 1-1.30 lakh tickets for Awarapan 2, while Batwara 1947 could remain below 35,000. For now, Awarapan 2 has the stronger pre-release numbers, but the audience response from August 14 will determine whether that lead translates into box office success.