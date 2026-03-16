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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings: Film Mints Over Rs 100 Cr Worldwide, Pondicherry, Bengaluru Record High Occupancy

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings: Film Mints Over Rs 100 Cr Worldwide, Pondicherry, Bengaluru Record High Occupancy

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has already minted over Rs 100 crore worldwide before its release. Indian advance bookings reached Rs 14.66 crore with strong occupancy in Pondicherry and Bengaluru.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled a day earlier on March 18. Even before its release, the spy-action thriller has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide through advance bookings and pre-sales.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report

According to data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has earned around Rs 14.66 crore in advance bookings in India, with more than 6.1 lakh tickets sold across over 10,000 shows. When blocked seats are included, the total rises to approximately Rs 22.92 crore.

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The data also indicates strong audience interest across several regions. Pondicherry has recorded the highest overall occupancy, while Bengaluru has emerged as the top-performing major market in terms of theatre occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews

The sequel has already created history with its preview shows. Dhurandhar 2 has recorded Rs 32.44 crore in domestic collections from paid previews, making it the biggest premiere for an Indian film so far.

The previous record was held by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which earned around Rs 25 crore during its premiere last year. Trade reports suggest that the preview collections of Dhurandhar 2 could cross the Rs 40 crore mark by Wednesday.

Strong Overseas Advance Sales

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also performed strongly in overseas markets. The film has become the first Indian movie to cross the $5 million mark in pre-sales in North America, surpassing earlier benchmarks set by films such as Pathaan, RRR, and Baahubali 2, which each crossed the $4 million mark in the region.

The film’s advance booking collections are estimated to be between $4 million and $6 million ahead of its theatrical release.

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in theatres on March 19. In the lead-up to the sequel, the makers have also re-released the first part of the franchise across 500 screens worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the original Dhurandhar was released in December last year and later made its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run. The film performed strongly at the box office, earning Rs 1,306.85 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,007.35 crore in India and Rs 299.50 crore overseas. Its global net collection stood at Rs 839.75 crore, with the film being screened in more than 216,000 shows.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released in theaters?

Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theaters on March 19. Paid preview shows are scheduled for March 18.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned through advance bookings?

The film has earned around Rs 14.66 crore in advance bookings in India and crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide through advance bookings and pre-sales.

What is the record Dhurandhar 2 has set with its preview shows?

Dhurandhar 2 has recorded Rs 32.44 crore in domestic collections from paid previews, making it the biggest premiere for an Indian film so far.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform in overseas markets?

The film has become the first Indian movie to cross the $5 million mark in pre-sales in North America, surpassing previous records.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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