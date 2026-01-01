Dhurandhar Overtakes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan In North America, Creates New Record

Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has carved its name into global box office history. The film has officially overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in North America, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in the region, a remarkable achievement in today’s increasingly competitive overseas market.

Dhurandhar Creates History In North America

With a cumulative collection of USD 17.52 million, Dhurandhar has edged past Pathaan, which had previously set the benchmark at USD 17.49 million. This historic moment places the film at the top of the Hindi cinema chart in North America and at number three among all Indian films in the territory.

Only two titles now stand ahead of it, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (USD 18.57 million) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (USD 22 million). Given the film’s continuing momentum, both records appear increasingly vulnerable.

Strong Opening, Even Stronger Hold

Dhurandhar began its North American run with USD 522K on day one, followed by impressive weekend growth, USD 852K on day two and another surge on day three.

The real turning point arrived in week two:

Friday: USD 930K

USD 930K Saturday: USD 1.4 million

USD 1.4 million Sunday: USD 1.21 million

By day 25, the film added USD 446K, pushing the total to its historic USD 17.52 million and officially dethroning Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand-directed blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with a cameo by Salman Khan.

Rare Overseas Endurance In A Changing Market

This achievement stands out even more because of shifting overseas viewing habits, where maintaining strong theatrical footfalls beyond the second weekend has become increasingly difficult. Dhurandhar has defied that trend with exceptional staying power.

India Box Office Adds To The Triumph

The success isn’t limited to international shores. In India, the film has crossed ₹723.02 crore in just 27 days, securing its place as the fifth highest-grossing film in Indian box office history. Notably, the four films above it originate from South Indian cinema and benefited from pan-India releases, while Dhurandhar has achieved this feat solely through its Hindi version.

What Lies Ahead: Dhurandhar 2

With its sequel scheduled for 19 March 2026, the franchise is set to expand further. Dhurandhar 2 will also be dubbed into South Indian languages, unlocking an even wider audience base.

Meanwhile, the star-studded cast, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun, continues its unstoppable run, both in India and across international markets.