Ranveer And Deepika Make Modak With Vikas Khanna In New York To Celebrate Dhurandhar's Success

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone rang in the New Year in style during their New York holiday, sharing a heartwarming celebration with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. The evening became particularly special as Deepika tried her hand at making her very first modak, while Ranveer celebrated the massive success of his film Dhurandhar. The intimate gathering, filled with tradition, sweets, and festive cheer, perfectly marked the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

DeepVeer Meets Chef Vikas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

The couple visited Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, Bungalow, which had been beautifully decorated with fresh flowers for the occasion. A video shared by the chef captured the warm greeting, with fans instantly charmed by the effortless chemistry between Deepika, Ranveer, and Vikas. In the clip, Vikas personally guides the duo through the modak-making process, turning a culinary lesson into a moment of laughter, bonding, and celebration.

A Sweet Celebration With Modaks

Modaks, traditionally offered to Lord Ganesh, symbolise prosperity, wisdom, and new beginnings. Vikas taught Deepika how to shape the sweet dumplings for the first time, while Ranveer watched with curiosity and excitement. Sharing the video, Vikas noted that the evening celebrated both Ranveer’s Dhurandhar success and Deepika’s modak milestone. Guests at Bungalow that day also received pomegranate and cardamom-flavoured modaks as a gesture of good fortune for the coming year.

A Personal And Emotional Touch

The celebration held deep personal meaning for Vikas Khanna. He revealed that the modaks were prepared using moulds he had brought from Siddhivinayak Temple, and he made them while standing in front of his parents’ wedding photograph. “I’m truly humbled,” the chef wrote, reflecting on the blend of faith, gratitude, and celebration that marked the evening. For Vikas, it was more than food, it was a moment to honour tradition and life’s milestones.

Ranveer And Deepika’s New York Holiday

The couple has been enjoying a quiet year-end break in New York, soaking in the city’s vibrancy away from their busy Bollywood schedules. They were recently spotted exploring Manhattan and attending a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, where Deepika shared fun moments with her close friend Sneha Ramachander. These simple joys highlighted the couple’s down-to-earth nature despite their superstar status.

Looking Ahead: Films And Career Milestones

Ranveer Singh is riding high on Dhurandhar, which has grossed over ₹1,100 crore globally. His fans eagerly await the sequel, slated for a March 19, 2026 release. Deepika Padukone continues to stay busy with high-profile projects, including the much-anticipated King, where she will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna is preparing to return as a judge for MasterChef India Season 5, keeping the synergy of cinema, cuisine, and celebration alive.

Moments like these, where tradition meets stardom, remind fans why DeepVeer remain one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. From first modaks to blockbuster celebrations, the evening with Vikas Khanna perfectly blended warmth, joy, and cultural symbolism, an auspicious start to 2026.